‘We're full’: Charlie Kirk opposes more US visas for Indians amid trade deal talks, netizens say ‘what's the logic?'

Conservative political activist Charlie Kirk has opposed granting more visas to Indian workers, claiming that their immigration has significantly impacted American job opportunities. He further urged to prioritise domestic workers over foreign labour.

In a post on the social media platform X, Kirk wrote, “America does not need more visas for people from India. Perhaps no form of legal immigration has so displaced American workers as those from India. Enough already. We’re full. Let’s finally put our own people first.”

Claims on visa offer in India-US trade deal His remarks were in response to another X post by American television presenter Laura Ingraham, who claimed that any trade deal between India and the United States will require the Trump administration to grant more visas to Indians.

Netizens react Several social media users reacted to Kirk's post, where some agreed with his statement, while some slammed him.

One user wrote, “Blaming Indians won’t solve America’s job problems. The real issue is policy, not people who come to work hard and contribute.”

Highlighting the situation of the American economy, another user noted, “Big fan of yours ! But your argument ignores the reality of how the U.S. economy functions. Indian professionals particularly in technology, healthcare, and engineering have not “displaced” American workers, they’ve filled critical skill gaps that keep U.S. companies globally competitive and innovative. Many of the products and services Americans rely on daily exist because of this collaboration,”

“Legal immigration is not a burden it is an investment. Skilled immigrants create jobs, pay taxes, and strengthen the economy rather than weaken it. “We’re full” may sound like a slogan, but the facts show that without legal, skilled immigration, American innovation and growth would stall, and the talent would simply go elsewhere,” the user further added.

“But 600,000 Chinese students is fine?” questioned another user.

“Sir: America has always benefited from Indians — especially in Engineering, Technology, and other highly skilled fields where Indians contribute innovation, talent, and leadership,” one of the user noted."