‘We’re going to die’: ATC audio, dashcam videos capture shocking final moments of Florida jet crash that killed 9

Shocking videos have emerged on social media, showing the crash of a private jet in West Palm Beach, Florida, that killed all nine people onboard on Sunday. Videos, including those captured by dashcams of passing vehicles, captured the moment the Learjet 60 dropped from the sky and exploded near a busy roadway in Greenacres, just a few kilometers from Mar-a-Lago.

Exchange between the pilot and the Air Traffic Control also revealed the desperate final moments of the flight that departed from Austin, Texas, and was headed to the Bahamas, when it crashed.

‘We are out of time' The nearly two-minute audio exchange between the pilot and ATC showed how the situation escalated from ‘moderate turbulence’ to mayday and ‘we’re going to die’ in a matter of seconds.

The pilot initially reported worsening weather conditions, turbulence, and ice accumulating on the aircraft before issuing the distress call as the flight continued to plunge rapidly.

“We are descending 8,000 feet per minute… Mayday, Mayday…,” the woman is heard telling the ATC.

The woman then asks the ATC to declare an emergency as the business jet continued to descend 10,000 and then 20,000 feet per minute.

“We are going to crash…we are out of time…we’re going to die…” the woman is further heard telling the ATC before communication from the ill-fated jet is cut.

Videos capture crash Video recorded by people inside their cars captured the terrifying moment the Bahamas-bound aircraft plunged from the sky before striking near the Palm Beach County roadway and exploding.

Videos showed the aircraft nearly vertical slamming at high speed into the ground and triggering a large fireball, leaving a flaming crater near a busy roadside.

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Flames flickered around chunks of pavement lining a crater as people milled about, expressing shock that it landed only feet from homes and inches from passing vehicles. Thick black smoke engulfed the crash site.

NTSB, FAA to investigate Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted on X that the Learjet 60 crashed in Palm Beach County at 12:50 p.m. and called it a “horrific tragedy.” The Federal Aviation Administration is sending a team to support the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation, he said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said there were no immediate reports of anyone on the ground injured or killed.

“It was a cataclysmic plane crash,” DeSantis told reporters at the scene. “It looked like a missile going down and left a big crater on the side of the road.”