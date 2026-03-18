‘We’re wiping them out’: Netanyahu sends chilling message to Iran after mocking death rumors yet again

In a newly released video, Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared alongside US Ambassador Mike Huckabee, using humor to address circulating conspiracy theories about his alleged death.

“Yes, Mike, I’m alive,” Netanyahu quipped as the two walked through his office, responding to Huckabee’s joke that Donald Trump had sent him to “make sure you were ok.”

Huckabee added with a laugh that Trump was concerned “because you guys get along too well.”

Mocking AI conspiracy claims Netanyahu also took aim at online conspiracy theories suggesting recent footage of him was AI-generated. Referring to claims that he appeared with an abnormal number of fingers in videos, he joked: “We shake hands with five fingers in each hand.”

The remark was a direct response to viral speculation alleging digital manipulation in official footage.

Escalation against Iranian leadership Shifting to a more serious tone, Netanyahu revealed what he described as a “target list” of senior Iranian officials. Holding up a card, he stated: “Today I erased two names on the punch card.”

He claimed the individuals—Ali Larijani and Gholamreza Soleimani—had been killed overnight.

Praise for US military actions Netanyahu praised ongoing US involvement, saying: “What the president and US forces are doing is incredible, and we are very proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them.”

He framed the joint efforts as part of a broader mission to counter threats from Iran, particularly regarding nuclear weapons development.

Strong warning against Iran Concluding with a forceful statement, Netanyahu said: “They ain’t gonna do that. We’re wiping them out.”

He accused Iranian leadership of seeking the capability to strike American cities after targeting Israel, reinforcing his justification for continued military action.

Also Read | Joe Kent accuses Israel of misinformation campaign to deceive Trump on Iran

Netanyahu's new video after deepfake row Netanyahu released a new video message on March 16 after an earlier coffee shop clip featuring him was flagged as a possible deepfake by Grok, sparking widespread online debate.

The chatbot pointed to irregularities such as static visuals and unnatural lip-sync, suggesting the clip was AI-generated satire posted in response to viral death rumours about Netanyahu. The speculation had spread on social media amid heightened tensions involving Iran.