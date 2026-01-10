‘West Wing’ star Timothy Busfield faces arrest warrant for alleged sexual abuse of minor—what we know

Actor and director Timothy Busfield, known for Field of Dreams and TV series like The West Wing and Thirtysomething, is facing an arrest warrant in New Mexico over allegations of sexually abusing a minor, according to a report by the New York Post.
As per the report, the case began in November 2024, when police were called to the University of New Mexico Hospital after a doctor alerted authorities, according to court documents cited by KOAT.
(This is a developing story; check later for updates)
