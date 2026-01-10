‘West Wing’ star Timothy Busfield faces arrest warrant for alleged sexual abuse of minor—what we know

Timothy Busfield, known for his roles in Field of Dreams and The West Wing, is facing an arrest warrant in New Mexico over allegations of sexually abusing a minor, with the case stemming from a report made in November 2024.

Livemint
Updated10 Jan 2026, 07:45 AM IST
Timothy Busfield, actor and director famous for Field of Dreams and The West Wing, faces an arrest warrant in New Mexico for allegedly sexually abusing a minor. (Photo: X/TheWestWing_TV)
Timothy Busfield, actor and director famous for Field of Dreams and The West Wing, faces an arrest warrant in New Mexico for allegedly sexually abusing a minor. (Photo: X/TheWestWing_TV)

Actor and director Timothy Busfield, known for Field of Dreams and TV series like The West Wing and Thirtysomething, is facing an arrest warrant in New Mexico over allegations of sexually abusing a minor, according to a report by the New York Post.

As per the report, the case began in November 2024, when police were called to the University of New Mexico Hospital after a doctor alerted authorities, according to court documents cited by KOAT.

(This is a developing story; check later for updates)

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsUs News‘West Wing’ star Timothy Busfield faces arrest warrant for alleged sexual abuse of minor—what we know
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.