Westbury high school: Houston ISD student shot dead on Dryad Street near campus; no suspect arrested yet

A Westbury High School student was shot dead near the Houston ISD campus on Friday morning, reported the Houston Police Department. The victim, 17, was a senior at the high school in southwest Houston.

According to the authorities, the shooting took place around 8:21 a.m. at the end of Dryad Street.

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Westbury High School shooting case Police Chief Noe Diaz said that the incident occurred in a spot where students typically assemble before beginning their classes every day.

"Someone came out of a wooded area nearby at a nearby [apartment] complex and from that we believe some words were exchanged and someone produced a handgun and unfortunately someone lost their life as a result of what I call a cowardly act," Diaz stated in a press conference in the morning.

No suspect or arrest No other students and staff have sustained any injury, police said, as per ABC News.

The identity of the deceased has not been revealed yet.

Meanwhile, no suspect has been arrested. Although an investigation has been launched. "We're working diligently to make sure we get someone in custody as soon as possible," said the officer, as per ABC News.

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Diaz said that the team probing the shooting “have an idea of who we're looking for.”

"I'm saddened by the loss," Diaz said, adding that "it shouldn't have happened."

"Keep this family in your prayers. These kinds of events shouldn't be happening in our community," Diaz further said.

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Victim's family ‘devastated’ The victim’s family is “devastated,” police reportedly added.

The family has not yet reacted to the incident publicly.

“A grandmother shouldn’t be on the side of the street here, grieving for her child, for her grandchild. The mom is beside herself,” police were quoted by ABC News.

A statement from the Houston Independent School District's press office said that "Secure" mode operations took place at the high school during an HPD investigation after the shooting. Reportedly, classes continued at the high school. Students were able to attend their respective sessions.

Meanwhile, the Texas Department of Public Safety is said to be joining the investigation alongside Houston Police.

Previous shooting of 15-year-old student outside Spring ISD high school This marks the second shooting case in a Houston-area school. Earlier this week on Wednesday, a 15-year-old died in a fatal shooting incident. It took place outside a Spring ISD high school.

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Later, a 14-year-old was taken into custody in the matter.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.