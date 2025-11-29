Westfield Valley Fair shooting: 2 injured at Bay Area mall on Black Friday; video captures panic among people—10 updates

A horrifying incident took place at Westfield Valley Fair in Bay Area mall on evening of Black Friday where two people were injured.

Westfield Valley Fair shooting—10 updates 1. San José Police Media Relations took to X and said, “Units are currently investigating a shooting at Valley Fair Mall in West San Jose."

2. It added that two victims were rushed to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. “Please avoid the area while officers investigate and work to ensure everyone’s safety,” the police advised.

3. In a subsequent post, it confirmed, “This shooting appears to be an isolated incident and NOT an active shooter. However, officers are evacuating and clearing the mall to confirm there is no ongoing threat to public safety."

4. The video, surfaced on social media, captured panic among people as they run for rescue.

5. A witness took to X and said, “Active shooter at westfield valley fair. We are in lockdown with my kids at westfield valley fair, hiding in a storage room. I can hear people screaming outside. Pray.”

Another mentioned, “Shooting at valley fair San Jose. Bro I was inside and heard 15 shots go off. They cleared the mall.” “Westfield Valley Fair Mall in Santa Clara. We are in locked down because of active shooter situation. Hiding away with other customers. Praying," a third witness stated.

6. Emergency calls to the police and fire departments at 5:55 pm stated that two to three people were injured and that the shooter remained on the loose, reports said. According to dispatchers, multiple calls beginning around 5:35 pm indicated that several individuals were sheltering in place, with reports of bullet casings and a trail of blood extending from Macy’s.

7. According to an emergency responder cited by HT, “We have multiple people running across the street."

8. San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said on X, “San Jose — this is not the news I wanted to share with you this holiday weekend. My prayers are with these victims, and I know our officers are doing everything they can to find the person responsible and hold them accountable. Mahan further assured that there was no ongoing threat to the community but sought to avoid the area."

9. Bay Area Congressman Ro Khanna shared a message on X expressing his support for those affected by the incident, extending thoughts to the victims and those sheltering in place, and expressing gratitude to first responders, including the San Jose police. He also mentioned coordinating with local officials to explore potential federal assistance.