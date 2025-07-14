'We've been very successful in settling wars': Trump reiterates claim about stopping conflict between India and Pakistan

For the 21st time in 59 days, US President Donald Trump repeated his claim that he personally stopped a nuclear war between India and Pakistan.

During Monday’s meeting with NATO chief Mark Rutte, Trump stated the conflict “would have been a nuclear war within another week”.

Trump asserted he ended it by threatening to halt trade deals: “I said, ‘we’re not going to talk trade unless you settle this’”. Trump praised PM Modi and Pakistani leaders as "great" for complying. His claim traces back to May 10, when he announced a ceasefire after a "long night" of US-mediated talks.

India has consistently denied Trump’s version, maintaining the ceasefire resulted from direct military talks and not US pressure.

In a 35-minute call last month, PM Modi told Trump India "does not and will never accept" third-party mediation.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri clarified Pakistan requested the truce after India’s Operation Sindoor, retaliatory strikes for a terror attack killing 26 in Kashmir. No trade discussions occurred during the crisis, India insists, contradicting Trump’s narrative of economic threats forcing de-escalation.

Tensions erupted on April 22, 2025, when militants attacked civilians in Pahalgam, Kashmir. India blamed Pakistan-based terrorists and launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror camps in Pakistan-administered Kashmir with missiles and drones.

Pakistan retaliated, triggering four days of cross-border strikes. On May 10, Pakistan’s military called India’s DGMO seeking a truce, leading to a direct ceasefire agreement.

Trump immediately tweeted about his role, though India’s government noted that the military resolved it without external help.

India’s opposition Congress party criticized PM Modi’s silence on Trump’s repeated claims. Spokesperson Jairam Ramesh noted Trump made the assertion "21 times in 59 days," asking when Modi would “break his silence”.

Meanwhile, Trump hosted Pakistan’s army chief, a move analysts warned could strain US-India ties. The White House meeting marked unprecedented recognition of Pakistan’s military influence.