WGA staff strike begins weeks before AMPTP talks, raising tensions inside Hollywood’s writers’ guild

Staff members of the Writers Guild of America West (WGAW) have gone on strike weeks before crucial contract negotiations with Hollywood studios, escalating tensions within one of the entertainment industry’s most influential labour organisations.

WGA staff accuse guild leadership of unfair labour practices The walkout, organised by the Writers Guild Staff Union (WGSU), comes at a sensitive moment as the guild prepares for upcoming discussions with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

In a statement announcing the action, the union accused guild management of engaging in unfair labour practices, alleging retaliation against workers involved in union activity and a failure to negotiate meaningfully over workplace concerns.

“The Writers Guild Staff Union (WGSU) has called an unfair labor practice strike in protest of ULPs committed by Writers Guild of America West management,” the union said in a statement. “Guild management has surveilled workers for union activity, terminated union supporters, and engaged in bad faith surface bargaining, showing no intention to come to an agreement on most of WGSU’s core issues.”

The strike marks a rare internal labour dispute within the organisation that represents thousands of film and television writers across the United States. While the WGA has historically been at the forefront of labour action against studios and streaming companies, the current dispute places the guild itself in the position of employer, facing allegations similar to those it has previously levelled against industry corporations.

In response, the WGA West said it intends to continue negotiations with its staff union despite the strike. In a statement published on the guild’s official website, management emphasised that ongoing bargaining efforts would proceed and sought to reassure members that broader industry negotiations would not be significantly disrupted.

The guild stated that it will continue to bargain in good faith with staff and added that AMPTP negotiations “in particular will be minimally impacted since the executive staff and managers who play key roles working directly with the WGA Negotiating Committee will not be on strike.”

The immediate operational impact of the walkout has nevertheless been visible. WGA West headquarters in Los Angeles has been closed temporarily to both the public and guild members, and screenings scheduled at the Writers Guild Theater — a key venue for industry events, premieres and awards-season programming — have been suspended until further notice.

The timing of the strike has drawn particular attention because it comes only weeks before negotiations between the WGA and the AMPTP, the body representing major Hollywood studios and streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon. Those talks are expected to address issues such as minimum compensation, residual payments in the streaming era, artificial intelligence protections and working conditions for writers — topics that dominated the industry-wide writers’ strike in 2023.

Labour experts say internal disputes within unions are not uncommon but can complicate organisational messaging during high-stakes external negotiations. The WGA emerged from the 2023 writers’ strike with strengthened public support after securing new contractual protections related to streaming residuals and AI usage, positioning the guild as a leading voice in entertainment labour advocacy. The current staff strike, however, highlights tensions over workplace practices within the union itself.

The Writers Guild Staff Union represents employees who handle administrative, contractual and organisational responsibilities that support guild operations, including member services, research, communications and event coordination. Their demands reportedly centre on job security, workplace protections and improved bargaining transparency.