What Americans need to know about stimulus checks, tariff dividends, and tax refund timelines

As tax season unfolds across the United States, many Americans are wondering whether another stimulus check is on the way.

As of February 16, 2026, there has been no approval from Congress or the Internal Revenue Service for a fourth stimulus payment. The three previous checks were issued during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the final deadline to claim the third payment expiring on April 15, 2025.

That deadline has now passed, and no additional claims for earlier stimulus checks can be filed. Any online claims suggesting otherwise should be treated with caution, as they may be misleading or fraudulent.

$2,000 ‘tariff dividend’ remains uncertain A separate proposal — a $2,000 “tariff dividend” — has been floated by President Donald Trump, who said moderate-income Americans could receive payments in 2026.

However, there is currently no formal legislative proposal in place. The potential payments depend on an upcoming decision by the Supreme Court of the United States regarding the legality of tariffs that would fund the dividend.

The court’s ruling could determine whether the tariffs are upheld, partially struck down, or fully invalidated — and whether importers would receive refunds. Until that decision is made and Congress acts, the proposed payments remain speculative.

IRS Refund changes for 2026 With stimulus checks off the table for now, attention has shifted to tax refunds.

The IRS began accepting electronically filed returns for the 2025 fiscal year on January 26, 2026. Taxpayers who file electronically and provide banking details can typically expect refunds within 21 days after their return is accepted.

It is important to note that filing a return does not mean it has been accepted. The IRS must formally accept and process the return before issuing any refund.

Direct Deposit now standard The IRS has implemented a significant procedural change this year: refunds are being issued primarily through direct deposit. Taxpayers who provide banking information can expect faster processing times.

Those who do not provide direct deposit details may still receive paper checks, but these can take six to eight weeks to arrive by mail.

Delays for certain tax credits Not all refunds follow the same timeline. Returns claiming credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or Child Tax Credit (CTC) may face delays.

The IRS must complete additional verification steps for these credits, often pushing refund dates into March.

How to track your refund For taxpayers eagerly awaiting their refunds, the IRS offers an online tracking tool called “Where’s My Refund?”