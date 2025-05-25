What are the conditions of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s parole after her prison release over the Rust shooting death?

In a development reigniting debate over accountability in Hollywood, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer for the ill-fated Alec Baldwin-led film Rust, has been released from prison. Her release comes just weeks after the troubled Western finally limped into cinemas, only to vanish from the box office without a trace.

But her freedom comes with tightly controlled conditions.

Parole conditions: Strict supervision and restrictions Gutierrez-Reed’s parole will extend until May 23, 2026, though she will be under what is termed “dual supervision” due to a separate weapons-related offence. This includes a conviction for unlawfully entering a firearm-restricted bar in Santa Fe with a gun prior to Rust’s production.

As part of her release conditions, she is prohibited from possessing firearms, must find employment, adhere to a curfew, undergo mental health evaluation, and wear an electronic monitoring device.

She is also barred from having any contact with Hutchins’ family, including her widower and child.

The 26-year-old served just over 15 months of her 18-month sentence for her role in the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during rehearsals in October 2021. The New Mexico Department of Corrections confirmed that Gutierrez-Reed was granted parole on May 23, exiting the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility the following morning. She has since returned to her home in Bullhead City, Arizona.

What actually happened on the set of Rust? The daughter of veteran Hollywood armorer Thell Reed, Gutierrez-Reed was relatively inexperienced when hired for Rust. Prosecutors alleged that her lack of diligence and oversight led to live ammunition making its way onto the set. On October 21, 2021, one of those rounds discharged from a Colt .45 replica in Alec Baldwin’s hand during a rehearsal, fatally striking Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Though Baldwin maintains he did not pull the trigger, legal scrutiny has continued. Gutierrez-Reed was charged in early 2023 with involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering. Despite calls from her legal team and others suggesting she was scapegoated amid wider safety failures on set, she became the only individual to serve prison time over the tragedy.