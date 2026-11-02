What are the Midterm elections? How to vote in these polls on November 3? Can overseas Americans participate? Explained

The United States will hold its 2026 Midterm elections on Tuesday, November 3, with voters set to decide the composition of Congress and several state governments. The elections will determine which political party controls the US House of Representatives and Senate for the next two years, influencing the legislative agenda during the second half of President Donald Trump's term.

Unlike presidential elections, midterm polls do not determine who occupies the White House. Instead, they are held halfway through a president's four-year term and allow voters to elect congressional representatives, governors and other state and local officials.

Here's what voters need to know about the November 3 elections, how to cast their ballots and whether Americans living overseas can participate.

What are US Midterm elections?

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the 2026 US midterm elections? ⌵ They are nationwide elections held halfway through a president’s four-year term. On November 3, 2026, voters will elect members of Congress and decide several state and local contests. 2 Which seats are up for election in the 2026 midterms? ⌵ All 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats are being contested. The elections also include gubernatorial races in 36 states, along with state legislative and local contests. 3 How do I register and vote in the 2026 US midterms? ⌵ Eligible citizens must register under their state’s rules; Vote.gov directs voters to their state or territory’s registration system. Check your registration, polling place, voting hours, ID requirements and ballot deadlines with your local election office. 4 Can Americans living overseas vote in the 2026 midterm elections? ⌵ Yes. US citizens abroad can use the Federal Post Card Application to register with their state election office and request an absentee ballot. Return methods and deadlines vary by state, so voters should check their state’s instructions and submit the application early. 5 Why do the 2026 midterm election results matter? ⌵ The results determine which party controls the House and Senate for the next two years. That balance can affect the president’s ability to advance legislation and shape congressional oversight of the administration.

Midterm elections are nationwide elections held every four years, between two presidential elections. They determine the composition of the US Congress, which consists of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

According to the US government's official website, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives are contested during every midterm election. House members serve two-year terms and represent individual congressional districts.

Senators, meanwhile, serve six-year terms, with their seats divided into staggered election cycles. In 2026, 35 Senate seats are being contested, including two special elections, according to Al Jazeera.

The November 3 polls will also include gubernatorial elections in 36 states, along with contests for state legislatures and local offices. Voters in some states will also decide ballot initiatives and referendums.

How to vote in the US Midterm elections on November 3? Eligible American citizens must be registered to vote, subject to the rules of their state. There is no single nationwide registration deadline, and requirements differ across states.

According to USAGov, voters can begin the registration process through Vote.gov, which directs them to their respective state or territory's registration system. Depending on local rules, registration may be completed online, by mail or in person.

Those who have already registered should verify their voter registration status, polling location and voting hours before heading to the polls. The US government's polling-place locator directs voters to their state or local election offices for this information.

On Election Day, voters generally need to visit their assigned polling station. Identification requirements also differ by state, with many jurisdictions requiring voters to present an accepted form of ID.

Americans who cannot vote in person may have options such as early voting or absentee and mail-in ballots, depending on their state's rules. USAGov advises voters to check whether their ballot must be postmarked or received by the election office by a particular deadline.

The US does not permit online voting in federal elections. Voters must cast their ballots at an authorised polling location or through an approved absentee voting process.

Can Americans living overseas vote? Yes. US citizens living outside the country can participate in federal elections, including the November 3 Midterm polls, through absentee voting. This includes Americans working or studying abroad and those who have moved to another country.

According to the US Department of State, overseas voters can use the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA) to register with their state election office and request an absentee ballot in one step.

The application is available through the Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP). Once the request is processed, the relevant election office sends the ballot electronically or by post, depending on the state's procedures.

Overseas Americans can return completed ballots through international mail, an authorised electronic method where permitted, or other options available under their state's rules. Some US embassies and consulates can also help forward election-related mail to local election officials.

However, voters should check their state's instructions carefully because ballot-return methods and deadlines vary. While most eligible overseas citizens can vote in federal elections, participation in state and local contests depends on the applicable state laws.