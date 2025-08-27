What are Trump’s post-war plans for Gaza? White House meet soon amid year-end conflict resolution

President Donald Trump will chair a White House meeting on Gaza Wednesday, US special envoy Steve Witkoff said Tuesday, August 26, adding that Washington anticipates the Israel-Hamas conflict will be settled by year-end. Steve Witkoff also revealed Donald Trump's plans for Gaza after the war is ended.

Donald Trump’s White House meeting on Gaza follows his expressed frustration with the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which he is working to address. From holding a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to meeting Ukrainian Zelensky at the White House with other European leaders to planning a trilateral between himself, Zelensky and Putin – rump has explored various solutions but has recently shown frustration at the persistent war in Ukraine.

Trump had promised a swift end to the war in Gaza during the 2024 US election campaign and after taking office in January but almost seven months into his term, that stated goal remains elusive. Trump's term began with a ceasefire which lasted two months and ended when Israeli strikes killed around 400 Palestinians on March 18.

WHAT ARE TRUMP'S PLANS FOR POST-WAR GAZA? Steve Witkoff was asked if Donald Trump had any plans for a post-war Gaza, he said indeed, with a major White House meeting scheduled for tomorrow where a comprehensive plan will be prepared for the following day.

“Yes, we've got a large meeting in the White House tomorrow, chaired by the president, and it's a very comprehensive plan we're putting together on the next day,” he said.

When asked "should Israel be doing anything differently to end the war and get the hostages home," Witkoff said: "We think that we're going to settle this one way or another, certainly before the end of this year."

Witkoff said Israel was open to continuing discussions with Palestinian militant group Hamas. He also said Hamas had signaled they were open to a settlement.

