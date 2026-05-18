‘What are you talking about?’ Hunter Biden reacts sharply when asked about Biden classified documents probe

Hunter Biden was briefly questioned by reporters in West Los Angeles this week about ongoing legal battles involving former President Joe Biden and the recently released government UFO files, according to Fox News.

The former first son was approached by paparazzi near Wilshire Boulevard, where he responded to questions regarding litigation tied to audio recordings connected to Joe Biden’s classified documents investigation.

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Reporter asks about Biden interview tapes According to The New York Post, a reporter asked Hunter Biden about efforts by the Department of Justice to release interview tapes involving his father and conversations linked to a biography project.

“Hunter, what do you think of the DOJ when they release your father’s interview tapes from the biography that he did?” the reporter was quoted as asking.

“What are you talking about?” Hunter Biden reportedly responded.

The exchange comes amid continuing legal efforts seeking the release of audio recordings connected to the classified-documents investigation involving Joe Biden.

Audio recordings tied to classified documents probe The controversy centers on recordings from interviews conducted during Special Counsel Robert Hur’s investigation into Joe Biden’s handling of classified material.

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The probe examined Biden’s discussions of sensitive documents during conversations with ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer.

According to The Post, Hur’s investigation stated that Zwonitzer had deleted certain files, although the Justice Department later recovered the material.

The conservative legal group Oversight Project subsequently sued the DOJ seeking public release of audio recordings from Joe Biden’s interviews with Hur.

Joe Biden has denied wrongdoing and previously said he fully cooperated with investigators.

“I don’t know, man — I hadn’t heard that one,” Hunter Biden reportedly said during the exchange.

Hunter Biden briefly comments on UFO files The reporter also questioned Hunter Biden about the recently released government UFO files.

“It’s crazy right?” Hunter Biden replied, according to The Post, though he did not further elaborate on the topic.

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The UFO records were released following a declassification effort ordered by President Donald Trump and have reignited debate over unidentified anomalous phenomena and alleged government secrecy.

Hunter Biden has largely remained out of public view in recent months, making the Los Angeles sighting one of his few public appearances this year.

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