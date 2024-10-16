What can Trump deliver on illegal migration?

Mr. Trump wants the asylum system reformed to make it harder to game, but he’s up against left-wing Democrats who would just as soon erase the border and have America take all comers, no questions asked. Mr. Trump’s instincts are correct, but reforming asylum law is impractical in the short term given the partisan divisions in Congress. It would require either ending the filibuster, which is a horrible idea in general, or securing 60 votes in the Senate, which Republicans won’t have. By contrast, expanding the number of detention centers in border states and hiring more immigration judges simply requires allocating more money, something that could be done with only 51 votes in the Senate.