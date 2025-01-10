Former US President Jimmy Carter's funeral on Thursday, January 9, saw Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and three other living former presidents. However, amid all the seriousness of a funeral ceremony, President-elect Donald Trump seemed to be in a ‘chill’ mode.

Donald Trump and Barack Obama, who have fiercely opposed each other before the US 2024 Elections, were seen bonding. A video of the moment has gone viral on social media, with netizens trying to lip-read the conversation between the two.

Also Read | Jimmy Carter’s funeral draws five living presidents for a historic farewell

Donald Trump and Barack Obama's exchange The viral video shows Kamala Harris seemingly intrigued by what Donald Trump and Barack Obama were discussing. And, netizens seem to have an answer for that.

“He was expecting a hello from Kamala,” commented one user.

“Trump…total chill," added another, along with a laughing emoji.

"You know i beat her, right?" added a third user.

Kamala Harris did not greet Donald Trump Kamala Harris, who faced Donald Trump in the 2024 election and lost, did not greet Trump but at one point looked back as Obama and Trump were chatting with one another.

Jimmy Carter's funeral President Jimmy Carter's funeral in Washington, D.C. on Thursday took place just days before Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20th. During the event, Trump came face-to-face with his former Vice President, Mike Pence, and the two exchanged an awkward handshake - the tension in the air very clear to others attending the funeral.

Jimmy Carter's funeral ceremony was also attended by several former vice presidents. Although Donald Trump and Barack Obama seemed to be engaged in a fun conversation, interactions between some of the attendees, including Harris, Trump, and Biden, remained notably limited.

President-elect JD Vance, along with former Vice Presidents Pence, Dan Quayle, and Al Gore, were also present at the funeral service.