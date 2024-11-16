Did Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs exploit Justin Bieber? Suge Knight calls it the ‘saddest thing’

Suge Knight accused Sean 'Diddy' Combs of inappropriate behavior towards Usher and Justin Bieber, claiming Usher was victimized during his early career. Knight's allegations have sparked renewed scrutiny on Diddy as he faces serious legal issues, including sex trafficking charges.

Written By Sayantani
Updated16 Nov 2024, 07:08 AM IST
A video of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and ‘The Game’ giving Justin Bieber drinks went viral. Netizens believed Justin was drugged and raped multiple times at this party.
A video of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and ‘The Game’ giving Justin Bieber drinks went viral. Netizens believed Justin was drugged and raped multiple times at this party.(AFP)

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs News: Suge Knight, former CEO of Death Row Records, reignited longstanding tensions by accusing Sean “Diddy” Combs, Snoop Dogg, and Usher of being part of a so-called “secret society.” Currently serving time behind bars, Knight expressed his discomfort with what he called an influential network, suggesting an unsettling dynamic among the trio.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accused of ‘Grooming’ Justin Bieber

Speaking with ex-mobster Michael Franzese in a YouTube interview, Knight made troubling claims about Diddy’s early involvement with Justin Bieber, implying that the Bad Boy Records mogul took an unhealthy interest in the young pop star during the formative years of his career.

Also Read | ‘Holes’ to spy on women inmates: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs moved to low-security dorm

“It was the saddest thing in the world what they did to Justin Bieber,” Knight said, adding, “I hate to say that because I really like Justin Bieber. I feel bad for Justin Bieber.”

These allegations come as Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs awaits a 2025 trial for charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering, and sexual assault. Meanwhile, videos of Diddy and Bieber’s past interactions have resurfaced online, fuelling speculation and sparking renewed public interest.

Also Read | Massive sex scandal erupts in Equatorial Guinea; videos go viral

Justin Bieber, married to Haley Bieber, himself has remained silent on the matter, avoiding any statements about Diddy amid a wave of new lawsuits accusing Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of crimes ranging from sexual molestation to orchestrating parties involving coercive, non-consensual activities.

Knight further alleged that Diddy’s associates arranged vacations for Justin Bieber with older men during his teenage years.

Also Read | Sean ’Diddy’ Combs seeks bail, says new evidence flips the script on ’freak off’

“He had grown men take Justin Bieber, when he was young, on romantic vacations, showing pictures on Instagram with no women—nobody else but grown successful men and this little kid,” Knight claimed. “Not only is it a bad look, it’s sad.”

Further, earlier this year, a video of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and ‘The Game’ giving Justin Bieber drinks went viral. Netizens believed Justin was drugged and raped multiple times at this party.

(Mint could not independently verify the video)

Usher Allegedly ‘Molested’ by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Suge Knight also turned his attention to R&B star Usher, whom he accused of being victimised during his early career. According to Knight, Usher stayed with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs during the production of an album, with the two reportedly sharing a bed without producing any music from that time.

Knight asserted, “Usher spent the night with Puffy, sharing the same bed, when they worked on an album together. Yet, they never released a single song from that time.”

Also Read | Sean ‘Diddy’ list of celebs part of his ‘Freak-Off’ sessions: Jay-Z, Beyoncé…

Suge Knight suggested that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' potential to achieve legendary status akin to Michael Jackson was stymied by personal choices involving substance abuse and alleged predatory behaviour. The claims imply that Usher has deliberately stayed silent about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' arrest to protect his career.

Knight added, “People told Usher that if he ever exposed Puffy, he would be remembered for being molested by Puffy instead of for his music.”

Also Read | Is Liam Payne’s death connected to rapper Diddy? Probe uncover ’pink’ drug link

Social Media and Renewed Scrutiny on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Since Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' arrest, the public has revisited past videos and interactions involving him, Usher, and Justin Bieber. To date, Usher has not commented on Knight’s allegations or Diddy’s legal issues.

These explosive statements from Knight add to a growing controversy surrounding Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Justin Bieber, and Usher, as new lawsuits and investigations continue to unfold.

First Published:16 Nov 2024, 07:08 AM IST
