What do Charlie Kirk murder accused Tyler and his trans bf's social media reveal?

The accused, Tyler Robinson, in the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, is refusing to cooperate with authorities, but investigators are seeking a motive by interviewing his friends and family, Utah Governor Spencer Cox said on Sunday.

Tyler Robinson, 22, remains in custody in Utah and is expected to be formally charged on Tuesday.

Authorities are still working to determine why Robinson allegedly climbed onto a rooftop at Utah Valley University and fatally shot Kirk in the neck from a distance during an outdoor event last Wednesday.

Robinson appeared to have ties to the furry subculture and lived with a transgender partner who expressed support for Joe Biden online, according to reports and social media activity reviewed following the incident, the New York Post reported.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed Sunday that Robinson's roommate and partner, 22-year-old Lance Twiggs, is transitioning from male to female and comes from a conservative Christian background in Utah, according to media reports.

Twiggs, an aspiring professional gamer, had made sarcastic political posts online, including one in a 2022 Reddit thread declaring, “We are riding with Biden on this glorious subreddit.”

The post was made in a satirical subreddit that frequently referenced political figures, such as Jeb Bush, in a joking manner.

Twiggs' social media posts, largely non-political, often focused on gender identity, mental health, and his departure from Christianity. In one post, he joked about being served targeted ads for treatments related to schizophrenia, borderline personality disorder, and a brain tumour, the New York Post reported.

“I have been getting recommended treatments for schizophrenia, bpd, and a brain tumor recently by my social media advertisements. this meme is perfect, thanks,” the post reads.

According to the Daily Mail, one of his online aliases matched a username found on FurAffinity.net, a site known for hosting explicit furry artwork.

Further adding to the strange digital trail, investigators found that a shell casing believed to be from the murder weapon was engraved with the phrase: “Notices bulge, OwO what’s this?”, a meme-like expression from internet and gamer culture, often used in furry circles to mimic a cartoonish, wide-eyed reaction.

While Robinson has not cooperated with authorities, investigators continue to probe his background, online activity, and personal relationships to determine a motive for the rooftop sniper-style attack that killed Kirk during an outdoor event at Utah Valley University.

Although Tyler Robinson was raised by religious parents in a strongly conservative part of the state, his personal beliefs differed significantly from those of his family, Utah Governor Spencer Cox said Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press, without providing further details, Reuters reported.

Public records indicate that Robinson was a registered voter but did not belong to any political party.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a family member told investigators that Robinson had become more politically engaged in recent years and had previously expressed his dislike for Charlie Kirk and his views during a conversation with another relative.

Trump has praised Charlie Kirk for his role in attracting young voters to conservative politics. Kirk's Turning Point movement, which claims to have over 800 chapters on college campuses, is expected to continue its mission, according to a statement from his widow on Friday.

Turning Point USA announced that a memorial event honouring Kirk will be held on September 21 in Glendale, Arizona.