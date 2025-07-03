What does 'racketeering' mean? One of the main charges Sean 'Diddy' Combs faced explained

Sean "Diddy" Combs secured a partial victory in his high-profile federal trial after a jury acquitted him of racketeering and sex trafficking charges. The music mogul, who faced life in prison if convicted of those counts, was instead found guilty on two lesser charges of transporting people for prostitution. Prosecutors had argued Combs ran a criminal "enterprise" using his Bad Boy Entertainment empire to coerce women into drug-fueled "freak-off" parties with male escorts .

Jury rejects racketeering case after contentious deliberations

But jurors rejected the racketeering claim, the trial’s most contentious charge, after deadlocking Tuesday amid "unpersuadable opinions." Legal experts suggest jurors likely didn’t see Combs’ staff as co-conspirators in a mafia-style operation, a key requirement under the RICO law.



Racketeering charges under the RICO Act require proving a pattern of at least two crimes within 10 years by a structured criminal group. Originally designed to combat the mafia, like convicting Gambino boss John Gotti, RICO has since been applied to cases ranging from R. Kelly’s sex trafficking ring to FIFA bribery scandals. Prosecutors claimed Combs’ team facilitated crimes like kidnapping, arson, and obstruction. But the jury’s acquittal suggests they saw Combs as a "sole individual" rather than the leader of an organized enterprise. Legal analyst Lorraine Gauli-Rufo notes RICO cases demand massive resources to untangle complex criminal webs, and the high bar for proof often leads to overreach. The verdict may chill future trafficking prosecutions against powerful figures.



Despite the acquittals, Combs isn’t walking free. He faces up to 10 years per prostitution count under the Mann Act, an anti-sex-trafficking law. Prosecutors seek a 5-year sentence, citing guidelines, while his defense argues for just 2 years. A judge will decide his fate later this year. Immediately after the verdict, Combs knelt in prayer and thanked jurors, but prosecutors urged he remain jailed until sentencing, calling him a danger to victims.