What Donald Trump can learn from Steve Jobs
SummarySimplicity and quality, irrespective of marketing, are the keys to advancing a prosperous enterprise.
A mercurial and brash narcissist with a propensity to bend the truth. That’s how people close to Apple co-founder Steve Jobs (1955-2011) described him. Such foibles contributed to his ouster from the company in 1985 amid a power struggle with its board. But 12 years later, after Apple had lost its way, Jobs returned to serve as CEO and led the company to its best days. His comeback and successes offer lessons for Donald Trump.