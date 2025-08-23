What Epstein's ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell revealed about Clinton, Prince Andrew, RFK Jr

Ghislaine Maxwell is making headlines after US Justice Department issued transcripts of interview with Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend. These transcripts were released on Friday and gives an insight into Epstein's interactions with several high-profile men.

In the transcripts, Ghislaine Maxwell described US President Donald Trump's behaviour as being friendly with Epstein and called him a “gentleman in all respects.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche conducted the interview with Maxwell last month where she revealed that the sex trafficking accused Epstein went on a trip with Robert Kennedy Jr. The early 1990s trip was one of “dinosaur bone hunting in the Dakotas.” However, Maxwell revealed that she “never saw anything inappropriate with Mr Kennedy.”

Britain's Prince Andrew Speaking favourably of Britain’s Prince Andrew, Maxwell dismissed late Virginia Giuffre’s claim as “rubbish” that she was paid to have a relationship with the Britain Prince. She further denied the claim that he had sex with her at Maxwell’s London home. Furthermore, she denied allegations suggesting that she introduced Epstein to Prince Andrew.

Maxwell said, “I couldn’t imagine them being friends. Two chalk and cheeses would never — I mean, for real, there’s nothing there to connect them,” AP reported citing the transcripts.

Former US President Bill Clinton According to Maxwell's statement, Bill Clinton was initially her friend, not Epstein’s. She further noted that she never saw him receive a massage — nor did she believe he ever did. Disclosing Bill Clinton's time spent with Epstein, she said the two dozen times they were together was when they travelled on Epstein’s plane.

“That would’ve been the only time that I think that President Clinton could have even received a massage,” Maxwell said, adding, “And he didn’t, because I was there.”

Elon Musk and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo were also a part of the discussion. According to Maxwell, her first encounter with the Tesla CEO occurred in 2010 or 2011 during an event for the co-founder of Google while Epstein did not attend the event. Later, she saw Musk again at the Oscars.

Meanwhile, Maxwell suggested that she was friends with Andrew Cuomo’s ex-wife, Kerry. As per the transcript, she met the former New York Governor a few times in the past and she didn’t believe thar Cuomo knew Epstein.