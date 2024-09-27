Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Us News/  What exactly is the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex crimes case? Everything you need to know explained in 10 points

What exactly is the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex crimes case? Everything you need to know explained in 10 points

Livemint

Sean Combs faces multiple charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering, after recent lawsuits alleging sexual assault.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his defense lawyers Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos are seated during a bail hearing in federal court in the Manhattan borough of New York City

Sean "Diddy" Combs was indicted last week on a slew of charges including forceful sex trafficking and racketeering. The music mogul has been hit by a barrage of lawsuits alleging sexual assault and other crimes over the past few weeks. Combs is currently awaiting trial after pleading not guilty.

  • Combs was arrested last week in a Manhattan hotel, roughly six months after federal authorities raided his luxurious homes in Los Angeles and Miami and revealed they were conducting a sex trafficking investigation.
  • During the searches, law enforcement seized narcotics, videos of the “Freak Offs" and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant, according to prosecutors. They said agents also seized firearms and ammunition, including three AR-15s with defaced serial numbers.
  • A sweeping indictment against Diddy alleged years of sex trafficking and conspiracy earlier this month. He stands accused of presiding over a sordid empire of sexual crimes that used his “power and prestige" for “sex trafficking, forced labour, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, drug offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice".
  • The tsunami of accusations against the rapper began in November last year after his former singing protege and girlfriend Cassandra Ventura filed a lawsuit. She has alleged alleging years of assault — including rape, physical abuse, intimidation and more. The lawsuit also accused Combs of blowing up the car of Kid Cudi in order to deter him from seeing Ventura romantically. The suit was settled the following day, but its allegations would do anything but go away.
  • A total of 11 women have stepped forward over the past year with graphic claims of rape and assault — with some incidents dating back to the 1990s. The most recent accuser (Thalia Greaves) alleged that Combs and his bodyguard had drugged, bound and violently raped her. He had allegedly filmed the assault so he could sell it for the titillation of others.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.