What happened at JD Vance’s Ohio home: What we know so far

A man was detained early Monday (January 5) after allegedly breaking windows and causing property damage at the Ohio residence of US Vice President JD Vance, according to the US Secret Service.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight at Vance’s home in Cincinnati’s Walnut Hills neighbourhood, east of downtown.

Suspect detained by Secret Service The suspect was detained shortly after midnight by US Secret Service agents assigned to protect the vice president’s residence, agency spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

“An adult male was taken into custody after being detained by U.S. Secret Service personnel for causing property damage, including breaking windows on the exterior of a personal residence associated with the Vice President,” Guglielmi said.

The man has not been publicly identified.

Windows broken, property vandalised According to two law enforcement officials cited by the Associated Press, Secret Service agents heard a loud noise near the residence and discovered a man who had allegedly broken a window using a hammer and was attempting to gain entry into the house.

One of the officials said the suspect also vandalised a Secret Service vehicle while moving up the driveway toward the home. Authorities believe the individual did not manage to enter the residence.

Photographs published by local media outlets showed visible damage to several windows at the property.

Vance and family not at home The Secret Service confirmed that Vance and his family were not in the residence at the time of the incident.

“The home was unoccupied, and the vice president and his family were not in Ohio,” Guglielmi said, adding that the family had already returned to Washington.

Investigation ongoing, charges under review The US Secret Service said it is coordinating with the Cincinnati Police Department and the US Attorney’s Office as investigators assess the incident and review potential charges.

Officials are also examining whether the act was specifically directed at Vice President Vance or his family.

What remains unclear Authorities have not disclosed the suspect’s identity or motive, and it remains unclear what prompted the incident.