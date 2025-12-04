What happened during rapper POORSTACY's last moments? From drug abuse to child neglect — details about the fateful night

Rapper Poorstacy's sudden death brought a wave of shock across the music industry, but probe revealed how the 26-year-old spent his last moments and who was with him. The ‘Don’t Look at Me' singer, real name Carlito Milfort, was with his baby mama Nicole Grikstas and his young child when the rapper allegedly shot at himself with his loaded gun. This happened hours after Milfort and Nicole consumed cocaine on 28 November.

Advertisement

As per TMZ report, a week before Poorstacy's death, the couple checked into in a motel located in Florida's Boca Raton. Disregarding their child's presence, the couple allegedly consumed copious amounts of drugs, police said.

According to the report, the two were using cocaine, MDMA, and Xanax drugs during their stay at the motel. Hours before the tragedy, Nicole Grikstas took a dose of MDMA around 3:00 AM on 29 November. Nicole informed police officers that the two not only consumed drugs in front of their child but also fought through the night with each other over infidelity.

Despite the explosive environment embroiled in tension, Nicole did not move the child to a safer place, police alleged. Hence, Nicole was arrested for child neglect after failing to protect the child from the volatile environment, the report said.

Advertisement

According to Nicole's statement Milfort accused her of hiding his drugs. When she denied his accusations, the singer forcibly removed her clothing in order to check her body for hidden narcotics. She alleged that Milfort struck her multiple times her during the encounter, the News Outlet reported citing Boca Raton Police affidavit.

The brawl intensified and it was during this time Milfort pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot her if she did not tell him where his drugs were, Nicole said. Following this, the two fought for almost one hour before Milfort placed the gun to his head and pulled the trigger early Saturday morning, Nicole told police.

In Poorstacy's death case, police arrested Nicole Grikstas on Saturday. It was during interrogation that Nicole broke down and described the events in detail that led up to Milfort's death by handgun.

Advertisement

When police officers searched the motel room, they found food strewn around the room, Taurus handgun, drugs and drug paraphernalia and children's toys.