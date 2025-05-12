What happens if US, China don't settle on trade deal after 90 days? Donald Trump says ‘they will go…’

US President Donald Trump on Monday provided some clarity on what would happen if America and Chine do not settle on a trade deal after the stipulated 90 days.

In a press briefing at the White House, the US President was asked if the tariffs would go back to 145 per cent should US and China fail to reach a deal.

To this, Trump replied, “No”.

However, he warned that the tariffs would indeed go up.

“But they will go up substantially higher [than 30%].”

Trump further said that he thinks Washington and Beijing will have a deal.

He repeatedly said that China wants to make a deal “very badly” and to avoid the worst phase of US China trade deal.

“I think they want the deal very badly.”

The US President added that he thought China will follow through with removing non-monetary barriers, adding “I think they want the deal very badly.”

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)