What has FBI revealed about Charlie Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson’s digital footprint?

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah native, who was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, allegedly had an “obsession” with Kirk, according to FBI Co-Deputy Director Dan Bongino. The shooting occurred on September 10 during an outdoor event at Utah Valley University.

Advertisement

Bongino also told Fox News that Robinson displayed “multiple warning signs” prior to the shooting.

“I believe co-workers stated he had detached himself when the topic of politics came up and walked away,” Bongino said.

Authorities are investigating whether anyone was aware of Robinson’s intentions and failed to report them. Bongino noted that online chats Robinson allegedly had about Kirk are part of the inquiry.

“Did they ... hear it and think it was a joke? That is what we're trying to find out now,” he said. “If there is a larger network here, we will get that out to the public as soon as we can.”

Also Read | Why did Tyler Robinson kill Charlie Kirk? Prosecutors reveal alleged motive

Arrest and investigation Robinson was arrested last week and faces charges including felony discharge of a firearm, aggravated murder, and obstruction of justice. DNA evidence linking Robinson to the shooting was found on a towel wrapped around the firearm and on a screwdriver at the crime scene, FBI Director Kash Patel said on Fox & Friends.

Advertisement

Utah authorities said Robinson’s father initially tried to get him to turn himself in after recognizing him in released photos. After some hesitation, Robinson complied.

“They did the right thing,” Utah Governor Spencer Cox said.

Charlie Kirk's shooting According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, Robinson reportedly arrived at the Utah Valley University campus around 11:52 a.m., climbed to the roof near the outdoor event, and fired a single shot at Kirk at approximately 12:20 p.m. Kirk was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead. Robinson then fled the scene, jumping off the building and escaping into a nearby neighborhood.