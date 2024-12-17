What If Season 3: Release date, voice cast, plot and OTT streaming info

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Marvel's What If...? Season 3 Returns December 22: Release Schedule, Voice Cast & Multiverse Adventures Await

Marvel’s iconic animated series What If...? is set to return for its third season on Disney+ with its multiverse-spanning storylines. Season 3 is scheduled to premiere on December 22, 2024, with a new episode releasing daily over eight days through December 29, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A multiverse journey with the Watcher Guided by Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher, What If...? Season 3 promises to take viewers on its most adventurous and expansive multiverse exploration yet. The series delves into alternate timelines and versions of iconic MCU events, imagining what might happen if classic Marvel heroes and villains made drastically different choices.

This season features well-loved MCU characters like Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Shang-Chi, Storm the Goddess of Thunder, and Captain Peggy Carter, among others. These characters will face alternate paths and timelines as the series continues its exploration of branching realities.

Star-studded voice cast & behind-the-scenes creatives {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The voice cast for What If...? Season 3 continues to bring back a host of recognizable stars reprising their roles, led by Jeffrey Wright. Executive producers Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt have worked closely with Bryan Andrews (director) and head writers like A.C. Bradley, Ryan Little, and Matthew Chauncey, to maintain the show’s signature storytelling style.

The creative team promises new dimensions, and some major twists as the multiverse’s vast possibilities unfold.

Trailer of Marvel Animation’s What If…? Season 3 here: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Previous season Season 2 is currently streaming and has already gained widespread acclaim for its innovative storytelling, featuring pivotal MCU moments like Nebula’s exploration of timelines, Hela’s return, and interstellar adventures with Happy Hogan. Season 3 builds on this momentum by continuing The Watcher's narration through even more alternate realities and cross-dimensional plots.