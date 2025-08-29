What if tragedy strikes Donald Trump? US VP Vance says he’s 'ready to step in'

US Vice President JD Vance on Thursday said that he is prepared to take over as President if a tragedy strikes as he affirmed US President Donald Trump's good health. Highlighting his 200 days of experience as valuable preparation, he said that he is ready to step in if necessary.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published29 Aug 2025, 07:11 AM IST
US Vice President JD Vance expressed readiness to assume the presidency if a tragedy occurs, while reassuring that US President Donald Trump is healthy.
US Vice President JD Vance expressed readiness to assume the presidency if a tragedy occurs, while reassuring that US President Donald Trump is healthy.(via REUTERS)

US Vice President JD Vance expressed readiness to assume the role of President of the United States in case a ‘terrible tragedy’ occurs. While affirming US President Donald Trump's good health, the 41-year-old stressed that his experience over the past 200 days has prepared him for the role.

In an interview with USA Today on Thursday, the US VP said, “I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people,” adding thar he has had the best "on-the-job training" and would be ready to step in as POTUS.

This statement comes after speculations regarding the US president's health were doing the rounds after he was spotted with a bruise on his hand during his meeting with South Korean president Lee Jae Myung.

“And if, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days,” he added.

Donald Trump
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Read all the latest updates on Minnesota Shooting Suspect here at Livemint.

Business NewsNewsUs NewsWhat if tragedy strikes Donald Trump? US VP Vance says he’s 'ready to step in'
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.