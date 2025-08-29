What if tragedy strikes Donald Trump? US VP Vance says he’s 'ready to step in'

US Vice President JD Vance expressed readiness to assume the role of President of the United States in case a ‘terrible tragedy’ occurs. While affirming US President Donald Trump's good health, the 41-year-old stressed that his experience over the past 200 days has prepared him for the role.

In an interview with USA Today on Thursday, the US VP said, “I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people,” adding thar he has had the best "on-the-job training" and would be ready to step in as POTUS.

This statement comes after speculations regarding the US president's health were doing the rounds after he was spotted with a bruise on his hand during his meeting with South Korean president Lee Jae Myung.

“And if, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days,” he added.