What is ‘Arc de Trump’? Key details on Trump’s proposed monument to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary

US President Donald Trump has unveiled plans for a massive triumphal arch in the US capital — a monument to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence next year. The structure, closely modeled on Paris’s Arc de Triomphe, has already earned the nickname “Arc de Trump.”

What's the Arc de Trump? The Arc de Trump is a proposed monumental archway that President Trump says will serve as a “gateway to Washington, D.C.” The arch would stand at the entrance to the Arlington Memorial Bridge, directly across from the Lincoln Memorial, in the center of Memorial Circle.

Renderings and 3D models presented by Trump show several design options — small, medium, and large — with one version reportedly larger than France’s iconic Arc de Triomphe. Trump described it as “a really beautiful” addition that would celebrate America’s founding while symbolizing strength and unity.

Where it will be built The arch is planned for Memorial Circle, a site Trump noted has long been vacant despite earlier proposals dating back to the 19th century. “Everyone in the past had said something was supposed to be built there. But a thing called the Civil War interfered,” he said during his announcement.

How it was announced Trump revealed the project at a White House donor dinner on October 15, held in the East Room to thank contributors for funding a separate $250 million, 90,000-square-foot White House ballroom now under construction.

Before the official announcement, a reporter had spotted a model of the arch on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office. When asked what it was, Trump replied, “It’s an arch… It’s going to be built.” When asked for whom, he added, “For me!”

Funding and donors The arch’s funding plan remains unclear. Trump did not specify its cost or timeline, but he suggested leftover funds from the privately financed ballroom project could go toward building the arch.

The dinner was attended by representatives from major US corporations including Google, Meta, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Lockheed Martin, and Palantir, as well as crypto entrepreneurs Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. Trump praised the donors’ generosity, joking, “Some of you said, ‘Sir, would $25 million be appropriate?’ I said, ‘I’ll take it.’”

Trump’s designer legacy Since returning to the White House nine months ago, Trump has personally overseen multiple renovations — from gold decor in the Oval Office to changes in the Rose Garden. He told donors that architecture and real estate come naturally to him:

“Real estate is relaxing for me. I consider myself an important designer because they come in with things that they may be good designers, but boy, the things they can recommend are horrible.”

Trump compared his plans to past presidents who left their mark on the White House — from James Monroe’s South Portico to Harry Truman’s Balcony — saying he wants to continue that tradition.

Why it matters The Arc de Trump represents one of Trump’s most ambitious legacy projects — a blend of patriotic symbolism, personal branding, and real estate vision. While details about funding and approval are still unclear, Trump said the final design would be “exquisite” and could even serve as a venue for future presidential inaugurations.