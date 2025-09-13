What is Bella Ciao? The old Italian song found on Tyler Robinson's bullet that killed Charlie Kirk — and what it means

The words ‘Bella Ciao’ were found engraved on the casing of the bullet that killed conservative commentator and Trump ally Charlie Kirk last Wednesday, shocking both investigators and the public.

Advertisement

The phrase, a reference to a famous Italian protest song, has since triggered a wave of online debate, confusion, and outrage.

But what exactly is ‘Bella Ciao’? And how did it end up as a symbol, however twisted, at the centre of a political assassination?

The roots of Bella Ciao: A song of freedom "Bella Ciao" dates back to at least the early 20th century and is best known as an Italian folk anthem adopted by the partisans—anti-fascist fighters who resisted Benito Mussolini's regime and Nazi occupation during World War II.

Though the exact origins are debated, the version that gained international recognition was sung by Italian resistance fighters, many of whom were ordinary people — farmers, students, workers — who risked their lives fighting fascism. The lyrics tell the story of someone saying goodbye to a loved one as they go off to fight, possibly to die, for freedom.

Advertisement

"And if I die as a partisan / You must bury me / On the mountain / Under the shadow of a beautiful flower..."

It’s a tragic, yet proud farewell. A promise of standing for what’s right, even at great cost.

Also Read | Confronted by father, Tyler Robinson threatened suicide rather than surrendering

Over time, Bella Ciao spread beyond Italy. It became a universal cry for liberty, adopted by movements across the globe — from Kurdish fighters to anti-austerity protests in Europe. More recently, it resurfaced in pop culture, notably in the Spanish series ‘Money Heist’ (La Casa de Papel), which introduced the song to a new generation, albeit often stripped of its political roots.

In the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s shooting, Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed that the suspected killer, Tyler Robinson, had inscribed “HEY FASCIST! CATCH!” and "Bella Ciao" on his ammunition. Many took this as a clear sign that the act was politically motivated — a twisted act of violent protest rather than personal grievance.

Advertisement

Donald Trump, now serving a second term as U.S. President, called for the death penalty in a national appearance on Fox News, saying Kirk “didn’t deserve this.” Robinson was turned in by his father through a local minister. Authorities later confirmed that Robinson had a history of extremist political views.

But linking Bella Ciao to murder risks misrepresenting the song entirely, scholars say.

“Bella Ciao was never about hate or revenge. It was about *resisting oppression, not becoming the oppressor,” said Dr. Lucia Bertolini, a historian of modern European movements. “What happened in Utah is a distortion. Using a song like that to justify killing someone is a betrayal of its meaning.”

Indeed, many Italians and anti-fascist activists see its use in this context as not only inappropriate but deeply offensive. The song, after all, was meant to honour life, dignity, and the right to live free of tyranny — not to endorse political violence.

Advertisement

Also Read | Karl Marx and the spectre of fascism

In an age of heightened political divisions, symbols like Bella Ciao are often lifted from history and stripped of context. What was once a song of unity and resistance can be turned into a tool of radicalisation, especially online.

In Tyler Robinson’s case, it appears that the song became part of a twisted personal narrative—where violence against those he labelled as "fascists" was seen as justified, even heroic.

But experts warn that such interpretations are both ahistorical and dangerous.

“There’s a real risk when protest culture is oversimplified, commercialised, or weaponised,” Dr. Bertolini added. “We lose sight of the actual message, and with that, we risk losing our moral compass.”

Bella Ciao is a song of resistance — but not of violence. Its misuse in this case does not reflect its true meaning, nor does it excuse what was, by all accounts, a calculated and horrific act of political murder.

Advertisement