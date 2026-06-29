What is birthright citizenship? Understanding Trump's executive order and the US Supreme Court case

The US Supreme Court is weighing one of the most consequential constitutional disputes in decades: whether President Donald Trump's executive order restricting birthright citizenship is consistent with the Fourteenth Amendment.

At the heart of the case, Trump v. Barbara, is a fundamental question: Can a president redefine who automatically becomes a US citizen at birth, or does the Constitution already settle the issue?

What is Trump's executive order? On January 20, 2025, President Trump signed Executive Order 14160, titled Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship.

The order directs federal agencies to stop recognizing automatic US citizenship for children born in the United States if:

Their mother was in the US unlawfully and the father was neither a US citizen nor a lawful permanent resident; or

Their mother was in the US temporarily (such as on a visa) and the father was neither a citizen nor a permanent resident.

What does the Constitution say? The dispute centers on the Citizenship Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, which states:

"All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens..."

For more than a century, courts have generally interpreted this clause to mean that nearly everyone born on US soil automatically becomes a US citizen, regardless of their parents' immigration status.

Why is the case before the Supreme Court? Several states and immigrant-rights groups challenged Trump's executive order, arguing that it violates both:

-the Fourteenth Amendment, and

-the Immigration and Nationality Act, which codifies birthright citizenship.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on April 1, 2026, and is expected to rule before the end of its current term.

What is the key legal battle? The plaintiffs' argument

Those challenging the executive order argue that the issue was settled more than 125 years ago by the Supreme Court's landmark 1898 decision in United States v. Wong Kim Ark.

That ruling held that a man born in California to Chinese parents was a US citizen by birth, even though his parents were not eligible for citizenship themselves.

According to the challengers, Wong Kim Ark established a simple constitutional rule: almost everyone born in the United States is automatically a citizen, subject only to a few narrow exceptions such as children of diplomats.

Trump administration's argument

The administration says it is not asking the Court to overturn Wong Kim Ark, but instead argues that the case has been misunderstood.

Its lawyers contend the earlier ruling depended on the parents being lawfully domiciled—meaning they had established a permanent home in the United States. They argue that lawful domicile reflects the "direct and immediate allegiance" required by the Constitution, and therefore children of temporary visitors or people in the country unlawfully are not automatically citizens.

Why does "domicile" matter? One of the biggest themes during oral arguments was the meaning of domicile.

The administration argued that birthright citizenship should depend on whether a child's parents had established a lawful, permanent home in the United States.

The challengers rejected that interpretation, saying the Constitution speaks only about being "subject to the jurisdiction" of the United States—not domicile or allegiance—and that the administration is attempting to add a requirement that the Constitution never mentions.

What questions did the justices raise? Several justices questioned how the executive order would work in practice.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett asked how officials could determine whether parents intended to remain permanently in the United States at the moment a child is born.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson questioned whether hospitals or government officials would effectively require parents to present immigration documents immediately after childbirth.

The administration responded that enforcement would rely primarily on immigration status, not subjective intent, and that parents could challenge government decisions after birth if necessary.

What could the ruling mean? The Supreme Court's decision could have sweeping consequences for immigration policy and constitutional law.

If the Court upholds the executive order:

-utomatic birthright citizenship could be limited for certain children born in the United States.

-Federal agencies would implement new rules for determining citizenship at birth.

The decision could reshape long-standing interpretations of the Fourteenth Amendment.

If the Court strikes down the order:

-The existing understanding of birthright citizenship would remain intact.

-The Court would likely reaffirm the constitutional precedent established in Wong Kim Ark.