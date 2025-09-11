What is Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA and how it helped Trump in 2024 Presidential polls? Explained

Turning Point USA or TPUSA is a non-profit organization founded in 2012 by Charlie Kirk when he was just 18 years old. A right-wing political organisation promoting Christian nationalism, Turning Point USA brings conservative speakers to college campuses and organises conferences that draw thousands of young people to take part in political discussions.

According to the Turning Point USA website, “The organization’s mission is to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of fiscal responsibility, free markets, and limited government.”

“Turning Point USA guides citizens through development of knowledge, skills, values, and motivation, so they can meaningfully engage in their communities to restore traditional American values like patriotism, respect for life, liberty, family, and fiscal responsibility.”

Turning Point USA claims to have more than 250,000 student members and presence on over 3,500 campuses across 50 states.

The organisation also asserted that it played a key role in mobilising young voters, particularly Gen-Z men, in support of Donald Trump during the 2024 elections. Through its political arm, Turning Point spearheaded get-out-the-vote campaigns aimed at energising disengaged conservatives who typically stayed away from the polls.

To energise young conservatives, TPUSA organised events, speaker tours, and campus engagements, building a strong foothold in colleges and even high schools through branding, influencers, and social media outreach – one such tour was its “You’re Being Brainwashed” campus tour ahead of the Presidential elections.

Another initiative, “Chase the Voters,” focused on driving turnout by assisting voters with mailing ballots, encouraging early voting, and ensuring they made it to the polls.

As a result, Donald Trump won Arizona, Turning Point's home state, by five percentage points after narrowly losing it in 2020. The group is known for its events that often feature strobe lighting and pyrotechnics.

After the victory, Barron Trump had then called Charlie Kirk “one of the true rock stars of this movement.” Also Read | Moments before assassination, Charlie Kirk took questions on gun violence and mass shootings

Tuning Point USA has three programs to reach out to the younger generation – (i) National field program, (ii) Innovative grassroots messaging, and (iii) Activist conferences.

The organization also holds podcasts such as “The Charlie Kirk Show” and “Culture Apothecary,” and six national summits and eight regional conferences each year which features “top thought leaders in the conservative movement as well as provides resourceful break-out training and networking sessions for attendees.”

Past speakers include President Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Jared Kushner, Nikki Haley, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Ben Shapiro, Tucker Carlson, Betsey DeVos, and many more.

Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot dead during a public event at a Utah college while attending his ‘American Comeback Tour.’ The shooter has not yet been identified, authorities said.