What is chronic venous insufficiency? Donald Trump diagnosed with new medical issue after leg swelling

Shrey Banerjee
Published18 Jul 2025, 01:55 AM IST
US President Donald Trump diagnosed with CVI
US President Donald Trump diagnosed with CVI(AP)

Former President Donald Trump, 79, has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) after reporting mild swelling in his lower legs. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the condition Thursday, calling it a "benign and common" issue, especially among people over 70. 

Tests confirmed no dangerous blood clots (deep vein thrombosis), heart failure, or other systemic illnesses. 

The diagnosis followed public speculation about visible ankle swelling during a July 13 FIFA event and bruises on Trump’s hands, which doctors attributed to frequent handshaking and his daily aspirin regimen. 

What is Chronic venous insufficiency (CVI)?

Chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) occurs when veins in the legs can’t pump blood back to the heart properly, causing blood to pool. 

This happens because tiny valves inside veins that keep blood flowing upward become damaged, allowing backward flow (called "venous reflux"). About 1 in 20 adults develop CVI, with risk rising sharply after age 50, according to reports. 

Common triggers include aging, obesity, blood clots, or prolonged standing. President Trump, 79, was diagnosed after noticing ankle swelling, though tests ruled out dangerous clots or heart issues.

Symptoms range from swelling to skin ulcers

Early signs include leg swelling, aching, and varicose veins. As CVI worsens, skin may turn reddish-brown, become leathery, or develop painful ulcers. 

According to medical sites, CVI is classified in severity in stages:

  • Stage 1–2: Spider/varicose veins
  • Stage 3: Swelling (like Trump’s mild edema)
  • Stage 4–6: Skin changes or non-healing wounds.

Donald Trump’s evaluation showed no skin damage or ulcers, and he feels “no discomfort”, as per recent statements. Bruises on his hands were attributed to aspirin use and frequent handshaking, unrelated to CVI.

Why it’s common and how it’s diagnosed

Aging and weight increase risk, as vein valves weaken over time. Prior blood clots (DVT) also damage valves, causing 30% of cases. Diagnosis involves:

  • A physical exam checking for swelling/skin changes.
  • A Doppler ultrasound to measure blood flow and valve function, the test Trump underwent.
  • The White House confirmed Trump’s ultrasound showed no blockages, and his heart/kidney tests were normal.

 

 

 

