What is cookie stuffing? The 20-year jail term charge now shadowing Bill Gates' daughter's startup

Phoebe Gates, the 23-year-old daughter of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, is facing allegations of "cookie stuffing" at Phia, the shopping startup she co-founded — an alleged practice that lawyers say can attract a maximum penalty of 20 years in US federal prison, according to reports.

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What is cookie stuffing? Phia, co-founded by Gates with fellow Stanford graduate Sophia Kianni, works as a browser extension that hunts for discount codes across online retailers. When a shopper picks one of its coupon codes at checkout, the software drops a "cookie" — a small tracking file — signalling to the retailer that Phia helped close the sale, earning it a commission. Cookie stuffing is when that file is planted even though the platform played no role in the purchase.

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Ariel Givner, founder and principal attorney at Givner Law, flagged the stakes in a post on X on Tuesday. "It's typically treated as federal wire fraud in US courts. There's a possibility of a max penalty of up to 20 years prison + fines/restitution," Givner wrote.

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What the report found Phia said in July that it had learnt of the problem only "within the last 24 hours" and called it a glitch. Bloomberg now reports that the founders had known for at least seven months.

Citing internal Slack messages and people familiar with the matter, the report said cookies were dropped into the checkout flow even when shoppers had not used Phia — going back to at least December, across retailers including Nike, Gap and Nordstrom, and accounting for the bulk of Phia's revenue. After the features were switched off in July, average daily revenue fell from about $80,000 to between $10,000 and $28,000, Bloomberg said. In June, cookie stuffing made up about 51 per cent of the merchandise value Phia claimed credit for.

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An internal dashboard seen by Bloomberg showed that what the company called a bug was a toggle named "enable coupon auto drop."

The Slack messages Gates, who has said she has "such a desire to prove myself" without her parents' help, grew worried that Phia was not earning enough commission from Etsy, the report said. On December 18, she wrote in a Slack channel: "worried this is an issue across the board…can u confirm auto pop for cookie drop is live on ALL sites w a coupon to confirm we are monetizing on all gmv."

Kianni separately proposed dropping a cookie whenever a user dismissed a Phia pop-up. Told that Google Chrome bars this, she conceded, but added: "I guess we could say that the user is trying to open us and roll it back if they complain," according to the report. Phia told Bloomberg the feature was never implemented.

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Phia's response A Phia spokesperson told New York Post: “Any features causing misattributions were immediately removed over a month ago on July 7. We are reviewing every transaction, we are fully committed to and have already begun issuing all transaction reversals to brand partners as a result of any misattribution, and we are hiring a head of compliance to make sure something like this never happens again.”

The spokesperson said July's revenue drop also reflected the disabling of most monetisation efforts, and that Bloomberg overstated its data analysis.

Affiliate network Impact.com has suspended Phia and reallocated its commissions, the report said. Phia raised $30 million in 2025 from backers including Hailey Bieber, Kris Jenner and Sara Blakely. Bill Gates is worth $108.4 billion, according to Forbes.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.