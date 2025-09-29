What is Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner's connection in Electronic Arts acquisition deal

Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is playing a pivotal role in one of the largest private equity buyouts in history — the $55 billion acquisition of video game giant Electronic Arts (EA). As the founder and CEO of Affinity Partners, Kushner is part of the consortium leading the deal alongside Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Silver Lake Partners.

Affinity Partners: Kushner’s investment vehicle Affinity Partners, the Miami-based private equity firm launched by Kushner after his tenure as a White House advisor, is one of the three key players financing the EA acquisition. The firm is contributing to the $36 billion in equity that will fund the deal, which also includes $20 billion in debt committed by JPMorgan Chase.

“Electronic Arts ​is ​an ​extraordinary ​company with a ​world-class ​management ​team and a bold vision ​for ​the ​future,” Kushner said in a statement. “​I’ve admired their ​ability to create iconic, lasting experiences, ​and ​as ​someone ​who ​grew up playing their ​games ​– and now enjoys them with his ​kids – I couldn’t be ​more ​excited about ​what’s ​ahead.”

Strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia Kushner’s firm is closely aligned with Saudi Arabia’s PIF, which already holds a 9.9% stake in EA and will roll over its investment as part of the transaction. This partnership reflects Kushner’s broader post-government business strategy, which has included securing billions in backing from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund for Affinity Partners.

The EA acquisition is the latest in a series of gaming investments by PIF, which has previously acquired stakes in companies like Nintendo, ESL, FACEIT, and Scopely. The deal underscores Saudi Arabia’s ambition to expand its gaming footprint through its Savvy Gaming Group — and Kushner is now a central figure in that expansion.

Kushner’s growing influence in tech and gaming This is not Kushner’s first high-profile deal. Affinity Partners’ involvement in EA follows other major moves by Silver Lake, including its role in a joint venture with Oracle to oversee TikTok’s US operations. Kushner’s presence in these circles signals his growing influence in the intersection of technology, entertainment, and global finance.

By helping take EA private, Kushner and his partners aim to give the company more flexibility to innovate without the constraints of quarterly earnings pressure. EA, known for franchises like FIFA, Madden NFL, and The Sims, has seen stagnant revenues in recent years and faces increasing competition from mobile and console game makers.