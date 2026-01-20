What is ‘Einstein’ visa offered by US and who can get it? All you need to know about EB-1A

Interest in the EB-1A, commonly referred to as the ‘Einstein visa’, has surged substantially as applicants have found it increasingly difficult to secure traditional employment-based US visas such as the H-1B, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The EB-1A is a unique visa category, designated solely for individuals who possess extraordinary abilities in fields such as science, arts, business, education, and athletics.

It is quite different from other visa types, as EB-1A allows applicants to self-petition for permanent residency in the United States without the requirement of an employer sponsor.

Demand surges threefold According to data from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the number of applications for the EB-1A visa has tripled in the last four years, signalling a growing interest in the visa among those who intend to immigrate to America.

Between April and June 2025, nearly 7,500 applications were submitted, a notable rise from only 2,500 in late 2021.

However, the approval rates of the applications have decreased from 67% to approximately 50%, suggesting a more rigorous vetting process in light of the heightened demand.

Who can get the EB-1 visa? The ‘Einstein visa' is an informal term and is not used by the US government. According to the USCIS, an applicant may qualify for an EB-1 visa only if they fall into one of these three categories:

— EB-1A: An individual with extraordinary ability.

— EB-1B: An outstanding professor or researcher.

— EB-1C: A certain multinational executive or manager.

All these categories have their own set of criteria for receiving a green signal. The extraordinary subcategory, otherwise known as EB-1A, is most commonly referred to as the ‘Einstein visa’ as it is intended for those who are already at the top of their professions.

To apply for the visa, one has to either present evidence of a major one-time achievement, which is internationally recognised, such as a Pulitzer prize, an Oscar, or Olympic medals, among other achievements. Another way is to meet at least three of the ten criteria.

These criteria include evidence of receipt of nationally or internationally recognised prizes or awards of excellence, membership in associations that demand outstanding achievement, published material about the applicant in major trade publications or other major media, and evidence that the applicant has been asked to judge the work of others.

Applicants may also submit evidence of original scientific, scholarly, artistic, athletic, or business-related contributions of major significance to their field; authorship of scholarly articles in professional or major trade publications; display of work at artistic exhibitions or showcases; performance in a leading or critical role for distinguished organisations; commanding a high salary compared to others in the field; or commercial success in the performing arts.

What is the application process for EB-1 visa? Individuals applying under the extraordinary ability category, or the EB-1A, may file for themselves by submitting Form i-140 Petition for Alien Worker.

It is important to note that the applications differ based on the EB-1 classification. Hence, EB-1B and EB-1C will have a different process for filing for the visa.