What is fentanyl, the drug driving Donald Trump to impose 35% tariffs on Canada

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid painkiller, 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Just two milligrams (the size of a pencil tip) can be lethal. Illegally made fentanyl is often mixed into fake pills or drugs like heroin, causing accidental overdoses.

It fueled over 112,000 U.S. overdose deaths in 2024 alone, making it America’s #1 cause of death for adults under 45. While pharmaceutical fentanyl treats severe pain, illicit versions are typically smuggled from labs in China and Mexico.

Why Trump blames Canada? Trump claims Canada allows fentanyl to “pour into the U.S.,” justifying a 35% tariff on Canadian goods starting August 1. In his letter to PM Mark Carney, he accused Canada of “failure to stop the drugs” and retaliating with tariffs instead of cooperation.

Trump threatened to raise tariffs further if Canada fights back, urging companies to “build or manufacture in the U.S.” to avoid fees.



Data vs. Politics Despite Trump’s claims, less than 1% of seized U.S. fentanyl enters via Canada. Experts call his focus “misleading.”

A Manhattan Institute report found no evidence that Canada is a major fentanyl source.

Canada appointed a “fentanyl czar” and invested $1.3 billion in border security since 2024.

Canadian officials note most fentanyl in *their* country comes from the U.S. or China. Critics argue that Trump uses the crisis to pressure Canada on trade deficits and dairy tariffs.

Broader trade war looms The tariff could disrupt $413 billion in annual Canadian imports to the U.S., raising prices for cars, lumber, and machinery. While goods complying with the USMCA trade deal may still be exempt, economists warn U.S. consumers and manufacturers will pay more.

Canada plans countermeasures and is strengthening ties with the EU and UK, with Carney vowing to “defend our workers”. Trump also announced 15-20% blanket tariffs on other nations, escalating global trade tensions.