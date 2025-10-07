What is Fort Dix Prison? Why does Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyers want him sent to a New Jersey federal prison?

Following Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs receiving a sentence of four years and two months in prison for federal charges involving the transportation of people for prostitution, hip-hop mogul is requesting to serve his sentence at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal prison in New Jersey recognised for its drug treatment and rehabilitation programmes, which was sent in a letter from Combs’ attorney Teny Geragos.

The letter also highlights that the facility would enable “maximised family visitation and rehabilitative efforts,” emphasising that being close to loved ones and having access to educational and work programmes are key reasons for the request.

Geragos wrote, “In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the Court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix.”

What is Fort Dix Prison? FCI Fort Dix is the largest federal prison in the United States by inmate population, housing approximately 4,070 male offenders, with an additional 328 inmates at its adjacent minimum-security satellite camp. The facility offers various rehabilitation programmes, including a Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP), which is designed to assist inmates in addressing substance abuse issues.

It is situated on a joint military base, approximately 40 miles from Philadelphia, and is classified as a low-security institution with a minimum-security camp. The facility is managed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and is part of the Northeast Regional Office.

For a period, the prison was overseen by the warden who previously managed a Manhattan federal jail where financier Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in 2019. That warden, Lamine N’Diaye, has now retired.

Over the years, it has housed several high-profile inmates, including notorious mobsters, drug traffickers, corrupt politicians, and “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli, according to AP. While at Fort Dix, Shkreli was placed in solitary confinement after allegations surfaced that he was using a contraband smartphone to manage his drug company from prison. Inmates are prohibited from conducting business and owning cellphones.

A Fort Dix inmate, a former inmate, and two others were arrested for using a drone to smuggle contraband such as cellphones, tobacco, weight-loss supplements, and eyeglasses into the prison in 2019. That same year, a Fort Dix correctional officer pleaded guilty in a separate case to accepting bribes to smuggle contraband.

Since his arrest in September 2024, Combs has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal jail in Brooklyn. His time there will count toward his sentence, so he could be released in about three years. In a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian just before sentencing, Combs described undergoing a “spiritual reset” while in jail and expressed his commitment to “remaining a drug free, non-violent and peaceful person.”