What is hantavirus, the infection that killed Betsy Arakawa, Gene Hackman’s wife? Here’s all you need to know

Betsy Arakawa, the wife of legendary actor Gene Hackman, succumbed to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome a few days before her husband passed away from heart disease. New Mexico state and local officials confirmed that she had contracted the virus, making her one of the rare fatal cases in the region. The CDC has offered to test samples to determine the specific strain of hantavirus that led to her illness.

Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome confirmed New Mexico officials confirmed that Arakawa’s death was caused by hantavirus infection, which is primarily spread through contact with infected rodents or their droppings. The virus does not spread between people and can cause severe respiratory complications.

Medical investigators stated that Arakawa likely died several days before Hackman, who succumbed to heart disease at the age of 95, with Alzheimer’s disease listed as a contributing factor.

Here’s everything you need to know about hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.

A rare and deadly virus Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) is a serious respiratory illness that can cause flu-like symptoms before rapidly progressing to severe lung complications. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus has been most commonly reported in the western United States, particularly in New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona, and Utah.

While cases remain rare, health officials emphasise the importance of preventing rodent infestations and avoiding direct contact with rodent droppings. The CDC has offered to conduct further testing to identify the strain of hantavirus that caused Arakawa’s infection.

Public Health response Arakawa’s death has drawn renewed attention to the dangers of hantavirus, highlighting the importance of early detection and prevention measures. Public health officials stress that while there is no specific cure for hantavirus, seeking medical attention early can improve survival chances.

History and prevalence in the US Hantavirus gained attention in the US after a 1993 outbreak in the Four Corners region, where Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah meet. Since then, the virus has been mostly reported in western states, particularly in the Southwest. Between 1993 and 2022, the US recorded 864 hantavirus cases, with New Mexico having the highest number at 122, followed by Colorado with 119.

In 2023 and 2024, seven cases were confirmed each year, according to the New Mexico Department of Health. Since 1975, the state has recorded 52 hantavirus-related deaths.