What is happening at TJ Maxx in Rocky Mount? Social media's viral claims ‘gunman firing’ spark panic

Reports of a possible active-shooter incident at a TJ Maxx outlet in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, spread rapidly across social media on Friday, prompting public anxiety and calls for prayer. As of publication, police and mall authorities have not confirmed the claims, leaving the situation unclear.

Social media posts trigger alarm Multiple users on X (formerly Twitter) claimed to have heard gunfire inside the shopping centre housing TJ Maxx in Rocky Mount. One post described family members sheltering inside the store during what was alleged to be an unfolding emergency.

“My mom and my entire sisters family are barricaded inside closet of TJ MAXX in Rocky Mount, NC. There is a gunman firing!!! PLEASE PRAY FOR THEM!!”

Another message appealed for a swift and safe resolution:

“Please protect the innocent people barricaded inside the TJ Maxx in Rocky Mount, NC. Please end this situation as quickly as possible and without any innocent victims. In Jesus’ name we pray,”

The posts were widely shared, intensifying concern among local residents and online observers.

No official confirmation yet on TJ Maxx ‘Active shooter’ At the time of writing, neither the Rocky Mount Police Department nor the shopping centre’s management had issued a public statement confirming a shooting or detailing any response. Authorities have not reported injuries, arrests or the discovery of weapons.

The store, located at 1480 Jeffreys Road, is a well-known department retailer offering clothing, accessories and home goods, and is typically busy during daytime hours.

Separate mall lockdown elsewhere fuels confusion Earlier on Friday (26 December), WDAM 7 reported that Turtle Creek Mall had been placed on lockdown amid a heavy police presence. The incident occurred in Hattiesburg, but officials later said there was no evidence of shots fired.

The city’s public information officer, John Arender, stated that police found no shell casings and no victims.

