IRS tax refund: When will the money be credited into your account? All you need to know

If an American taxpayer has already submitted the federal income tax return (ITR) and is anticipating a payment, the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) indicates that funds should arrive in the bank account shortly — though the precise schedule relies on the date the return was officially accepted, as reported by WAFB.
Notably, the Internal Revenue Service is strictly utilizing direct deposit for all disbursements this year. The agency has discontinued the issuance of paper checks for tax refunds.
Refunds sent via direct deposit may appear in the taxpayer’s bank account as quickly as 10 business days after the IRS accepts the electronically filed income tax return.
Jan. 26, 2026* Feb. 6, 2026
Feb. 2 Feb. 13*
Feb. 9 Feb. 20**
Feb. 16 Feb. 27**
Feb. 23 Mar. 6
Mar. 2 Mar. 13
Mar. 9 Mar. 20
Mar. 16 Mar. 27
Mar. 23*** Apr. 3***
Mar. 30*** Apr. 10***
Apr. 6*** Apr. 17***
Apr. 13*** Apr. 24***
If a taxpayer’s return has been processed but the funds have not arrived by the anticipated date, the taxpayer can track the progress using the "Where’s My Refund?" tool on the official IRS website. To access the information, a taxpayer will require:
For inquiries regarding a unique filing situation or a missing payment, it is best to reach out to the IRS directly or speak with a certified tax consultant.
* Early Filing: 26 January is the announced date the IRS began accepting electronically filed tax returns for the fiscal year 2025.
**Refund Delays: If a taxpayer’s return includes an Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or Child Tax Credit (CTC), then the refund may be delayed until March as the IRS verifies these credits.
**Later Filing: The later acceptance dates extend into April for tax returns filed closer to the tax deadline.