What is Legionnaire? 2 killed, 58 infected due to water-borne disease in New York - check causes, symptoms

A deadly outbreak of Legionnaires' disease has infected 58 people and killed two, health officials confirmed. The illness, caused by Legionella bacteria, spreads through contaminated water systems like cooling towers, hot tubs, and plumbing.

What is Legionnaires about? This mirrors recent clusters in New York City where 1 died and 22 fell ill after exposure to contaminated aerosols in Harlem . The bacteria thrive in warm water (20°–50°C/68°–122°F) and enter the lungs when people inhale mist or vapor from infected sources.

Though not contagious between people, it can cause severe pneumonia. The disease was first identified in 1976 after an American Legion convention outbreak in Philadelphia, where 29 attendees died.

Legionnaires’ strikes through everyday water sources: air conditioning units, showers, fountains, and even car windshield wiper fluid tanks if filled with plain water . When these systems aren’t cleaned properly, bacteria multiply and spread in droplets. Hospital patients face extra risk if contaminated water enters their lungs during procedures.

What are the visible symptoms? Symptoms appear 2–10 days after exposure and start with fever, muscle aches, and headaches. Within days, they escalate to cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, and confusion. Unlike milder "Pontiac fever" (a flu-like form of legionellosis), Legionnaires’ attacks the lungs and requires urgent antibiotics . Without treatment, it can be fatal in 5–30% of cases.

Seniors, smokers, and people with weak immune systems are most vulnerable. Data shows 75–80% of cases hit those over 50, with men making up 60–70% of infections . Underlying conditions like diabetes, lung disease, or cancer dramatically increase risk.

Health departments urge at-risk groups with flu-like symptoms—especially cough, fever, or breathing trouble, to seek care immediately. Diagnosis needs urine or phlegm tests, as X-rays alone can’t distinguish it from other pneumonias.

Preventing outbreaks hinges on water safety plans: hot water tanks should be kept above 60°C (140°F) and cold water below 20°C (68°F) to stop bacteria growth . Cooling towers and pipes need regular cleaning, disinfection, and weekly flushing to avoid stagnant water.

Also Read | Viral videos capture chilling moments as flashfloods hit Uttarkashi - Watch