What is Lewy Body Dementia that CNN founder Ted Turner suffered from? Check symptoms, causes and risks

CNN founder Ted Turner died peacefully at his Florida home on May 6. He was 87 and surrounded by family during his final moments.

Turner transformed global television journalism through CNN, pioneering round-the-clock news coverage. He permanently reshaped broadcast media worldwide.

Turner battled Lewy Body Dementia after publicly revealing the diagnosis in 2018. The neurological disorder gradually affected his mental and physical health over time. He was briefly hospitalized with mild pneumonia in 2025.

Celebs with LBD Several notable personalities suffered from Lewy Body Dementia. Actor Robin Williams’ diagnosis emerged only after his 2014 death. His widow, Susan Schneider, later raised global awareness of the disorder.

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Singer Glen Campbell reportedly experienced symptoms linked to LBD alongside Alzheimer’s disease. Actress Estelle Getty, known for The Golden Girls, died from complications related to dementia with Lewy bodies in 2008.

Here’s what we know about Lewy Body Dementia, according to Mayo Clinic.

What is Lewy Body Dementia? Lewy Body Dementia (LBD) is the second most common dementia after Alzheimer’s disease. Protein deposits called Lewy bodies form in brain nerve cells. These deposits affect thinking, memory and movement.

LBD has two forms: dementia with Lewy bodies and Parkinson’s disease dementia. Mental abilities decline gradually and worsen over time.

Lewy Body Dementia Symptoms LBD produces a wide and distinctive range of symptoms.

Visual hallucinations are often among the first signs of LBD. Patients may regularly see shapes, animals or people that are not there. Hallucinations involving sounds, smells or touch are also possible.

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Movement problems mirror those seen in Parkinson’s disease. These include slowed movement, rigid muscles, tremors and a shuffling walk. Falls are a common and serious consequence.

Body function changes occur because LBD affects the autonomic nervous system. This system controls blood pressure, heart rate, sweating and digestion. Patients may experience sudden drops in blood pressure upon standing. Dizziness, falls, bladder loss and constipation are also reported.

Cognitive changes resemble those associated with Alzheimer’s disease. Confusion, poor attention, memory loss and visual-spatial problems may all occur. Thinking difficulties can worsen significantly over time.

Sleep disorders are a notable feature of LBD. Many patients develop REM sleep behavior disorder. This causes them to physically act out their dreams while asleep. Punching, kicking, yelling and screaming during sleep are common.

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Varying attention is another recognized symptom. Episodes of drowsiness, blank staring and long daytime naps may occur. Speech can also become disorganized during these episodes.

Depression and apathy are frequently reported by LBD patients. People may lose motivation or develop a persistent low mood.

Lewy Body Dementia: Causes and Risks LBD is caused by a buildup of Lewy body proteins in the brain. This same protein is also associated with Parkinson’s disease. Some LBD patients additionally carry Alzheimer’s-related plaques and tangles.

Age is the strongest risk factor for developing LBD. Those over 60 face a significantly higher risk. Men are more commonly affected than women. A family history of LBD or Parkinson’s disease also raises risk.

LBD is progressive and worsens steadily over time. As the disease advances, patients face increasingly serious complications.

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These include worsening dementia, aggressive behavior and depression. Falls, injuries and deteriorating movement are also common. On average, death occurs seven to eight years after symptoms start.