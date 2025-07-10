What is Linda Yaccarino’s net worth? How much she earned as X’s top executive?

Linda Yaccarino resigned from X on July 10, praising the company’s turnaround. Her exit drew attention to her lucrative net worth, compensation and investments spanning real estate, yachts, and top-tier stocks.

Published10 Jul 2025
Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X Corp., at the Milken Institute Global Conference 2025 in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 5, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X Corp., at the Milken Institute Global Conference 2025 in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 5, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo(REUTERS)

As Linda Yaccarino steps down from her high-profile role as CEO of X, financial details about her career and compensation are drawing fresh attention. According to Market Realist, Yaccarino boasts a net worth of approximately $40 million, built through decades of work in media, advertising, and most recently, at the helm of Elon Musk’s social media platform.

Yaccarino, a veteran ad executive, joined X (formerly Twitter) in May 2023 and signed a three-year contract that came with lucrative perks. Her annual salary was reportedly around $6 million, with the potential to earn an additional $2 million in bonuses and $4 million in stock options upon completion of her term.

A luxury lifestyle backed by smart investments

Yaccarino’s wealth also reflects a strategically diversified portfolio of assets and investments.

She owns five real estate properties, a collection of seven cars, and two luxury yachts. In the world of finance, she holds an investment portfolio featuring 13 stocks, currently valued at approximately $5 million.

Resignation and reflections

Yaccarino announced her resignation on Wednesday (July 10) with a reflective and forward-looking post on X: “After two incredible years, I’ve decided to step down as CEO of 𝕏... I’m incredibly proud of the X team — the historic business turnaround we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable.”

She added: “We started with the critical early work necessary to prioritize the safety of our users—especially children, and to restore advertiser confidence. Now, the best is yet to come as X enters a new chapter with @xAI.”

Musk offered a thank-you: “Thank you for your contributions.”

