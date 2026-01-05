What is ‘oil quarantine’? Marco Rubio retreats from Trump’s Venezuela rule claim, explains how US will ‘run’ the nation

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday appeared to backtrack from President Donald Trump's claim of ruling Venezuela, saying that the United States will not govern the day-to-day affairs of the country and will only focus on enforcing an existing “oil quarantine” there.

The US bombing in Venezuela, capturing of President Nicolas Maduro and Trump's subsequent claim of running the country had created ripples across the world on Saturday.

However, Rubio on Sunday suggested on TV talk shows that the US plans to gain leverage from its existing blockade on Venezuelan oil and regional military buildup to achieve its policy goals. He did not say that the US would directly rule Venezuela, a U-turn from Trump's statement that he has repeated multiple times over Saturday and Sunday.

What is oil quarantine? Marco Rubio's public statements seemed to be designed to calm concerns that a US rule in Venezuela might lead it into another prolonged foreign intervention or failed attempt at nation-building.

An oil quarantine essentially means a blockade on oil exports. The oil quarantine in Venezuela refers to US sanctions and naval interdictions that have already been imposed to halt oil exports of Venezuela, a key source of revenue.

“What’s going to happen here is we have a quarantine on their oil, that means their economy will not be able to move forward until the conditions that are in the national interest of the United States and the interests of the Venezuelan people are met, and that’s what we intend to do,” Rubio said on ABC.

