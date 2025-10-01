What is open, what remains closed in US federal government shutdown

The United States government services have plunged into a disruption as President Donald Trump and the Congress failed to come to an agreement to keep the government programmes and services running. Hundreds of employees not deemed fit essential have been sent back home.

Advertisement

The impending shutdown would differ from past government closures because Trump has threatened to lay off more federal workers – it is expected that roughly 7,50,000 federal workers would be furloughed.

As the US federal government shutdown begins, here is a guide to what would stay open and what would close according to plans released so far:

What remains open and closed during federal government shutdown? The Social Security Administration would keep issuing retirement and disability benefits.

Payments would continue under the Medicare and Medicaid healthcare programs.

In-hospital medical services, border security, law enforcement, and air-traffic control are expected to operate during the federal government shutdown.

Advertisement

NASA's space missions, immigration crackdown and public health work at the Food and Drug Administration would also continue to function.

The United States Department of Agriculture would also operate during the federal government shutdown.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the nation's largest food aid program, and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, known as WIC, would continue operations.

US Postal Service would also stay functional.

Post offices will be open.

Over 13,000 air traffic controllers would continue working.