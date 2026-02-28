What is Operation Epic Fury? US unleashes sweeping strikes against Iranian military days after Trump's warning

The United States on Friday, February 27, launched a massive military strike dubbed Operation Epic Fury, targeting key Iranian military targets just days after President Donald Trump gave Tehran 10 days to finalise the nuclear deal and warned that “bad things” would happen if it failed to comply with Washington's demands.

Hours after the US launched a "major combat' operation against Iranian military installations, US defense officials announced the name of the operation in a social media post that included an American flag emoji.

US-Israel launch strikes against Iran On Saturday, Israel and the US began striking key targets across Iran, with Trump urging the Iranian citizens to take over the government once the military campaign comes to an end, Bloomberg reported. Addressing Iranians, Trump shared a video on his Truth Social platform and said, "The hour for your freedom is at hand. When we’re finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will probably be your only chance for generations.”

Before Trump urged the Iranians, multiple large explosions were reported in Iran's capital, Tehran. The country's state media said that it has also launched a wave of missile and drone attacks on Israel. The Israeli military said that its defensive systems were operating to intercept any attack from Tehran.

Iran refused to renounce nuclear weapons: Trump Trump said that the military operation, which commenced on Friday (local time), comes after Iran has refused to renounce its nuclear weapons, which Tehran has consistently said that it is not pursuing. He also added that Washington will destroy the Islamic Republic's missile inventory and industry, as well as its navy.

He added, "A short time ago, the US military began major combat operations in Iran. Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime," and warned that the operation might cost US lives.

According to an AP report, at least one of the strikes was reported near the office of Tehran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran's IRGC targets the US bases in the Middle East: Reports As the US and Israel launched a joint strike on Iran and targeted its military and naval forces, Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted at least four US bases, CNN reported, citing local media.

Iranian missile attacks reportedly struck Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE, and the US Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain, according to Fars News Agency, citing the IRGC.