What is Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth's vision for revamped NATO 3.0? US wants Europe to take the lead

NATO 3.0 is "post-Cold War recognition" that needs to go back to a "real hardline military alliance," US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said at a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels on Thursday.

An alliance "that has real military capabilities capable of deterring right here on the continent and taking the lead for the conventional defence of Europe,’ Hegseth said while standing next to NATO chief NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Advertisement

Speaking at NATO headquarters, he said the US would be clear with allies on the need for a more hard-line military posture and greater capability to deter threats on the continent.

Hegseth said the Trump administration now wants a reboot of NATO to turn it into a “NATO 3.0” capable of deterring any threat.

Advertisement

Europe must take the lead Calling for a "reboot" of the 32-nation organisation, Hegseth proposed a “NATO 3.0” focused on deterrence and stronger conventional defence in Europe.

The US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth reiterated that Europe must take the lead on building out a revamped "NATO 3.0" and creating a "real, hardline military alliance".

He even lashed out at NATO allies for not taking more responsibility for their own security.

"Europe was never meant to be a dependency of the United States...Europe was supposed to be a military power allied with a strong America," he said.

Advertisement

He also lambasted European allies for failing to provide US forces access to bases in Europe to launch attacks on Iran, calling it “shameful.”

“These allies, they put America’s sons and daughters, our sons and daughters, at risk by denying them the predictable access, basing and overflight that never should have been in question at all,” he said.

Earlier, after a bilateral meeting With the Italian Republic Defense Minister Guido Crosetto at the Pentagon, Hegseth said, "A stronger Europe is necessary for NATO to take care of the world."

6-month Pentagon review of American forces in Europe Hegseth further announced a six-month Pentagon review of American forces in Europe to ensure NATO moves toward Europe leading its own defense. The outcome will depend on how fast the Europeans take responsibility for their own security.

Advertisement

“This will be a real review. It will be designed to ensure that NATO is moving fast and irreversibly toward Europe leading, stepping up to take primary responsibility for the defense of Europe,” he told his NATO counterparts in Brussels.

US to 'rightsize' NATO force contributions Earlier in June, the United States informed NATO allies that it will reduce and restructure its contributions to the NATO Force Model as part of a broader effort to shift greater responsibility for Europe's conventional defence to European nations and Canada.

Advertisement

According to the US European Command (EUCOM) press release, US Department of War officials notified allies that the United States would "rightsize" its contributions to the NATO Force Model, in line with "burden sharing" objectives outlined in the 2026 National Defense Strategy and the Department's vision for a “NATO 3.0.”

On defense, European allies and Canada have launched an unprecedented effort to boost defense spending and expand their armed forces.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte noted on Thursday that they spent $90 billion more on defense last year, a 20% increase over 2024. And while Europe accepted large numbers of migrants and asylum seekers more than a decade ago, most countries have tightened their borders since, the Associated Press reported.