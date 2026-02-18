What is prebiotic soda? Pepsi launches fiber-infused cola across the US

Pepsi has officially rolled out Pepsi Prebiotic Cola in the United States, marking what it calls the next era of cola. The launch follows a sold-out Black Friday online debut last fall.
The move signals the company’s push into the fast-growing functional beverage category, where gut health and lower sugar content are driving consumer demand.
Pepsi Prebiotic Cola is a carbonated soft drink formulated with 3 grams of prebiotic fiber per 12-ounce can. It contains:
-30 calories
-5 grams of sugar
-No artificial sweeteners
-Cane sugar and stevia extract for sweetness
The drink is available in two flavors:
-Original Cola
-Cherry Vanilla
It is being sold in single 12 oz. cans and 8-packs at retailers nationwide and online.
-Pepsi Prebiotic Cola (Original)
Carbonated water
Cane sugar
Soluble corn fiber (prebiotic fiber source)
Caramel color
Phosphoric acid
Natural flavor
Stevia extract
Caffeine
-Cherry Vanilla
Carbonated water
Cane sugar
Soluble corn fiber
Caramel color
Natural flavor
Phosphoric acid
Stevia extract
Caffeine
The key functional ingredient is soluble corn fiber, a type of prebiotic fiber that helps nourish beneficial gut bacteria.
Pepsi’s launch comes amid growing competition in the functional soda segment. Rival Coca-Cola introduced a prebiotic soda last year under its Simply Pop line. Each fruit-flavored can contains six grams of prebiotic fiber.
Independent brands such as Olipop and Poppi have also helped drive category growth, appealing particularly to younger consumers seeking lower-sugar beverage options.
Prebiotic soda is a type of carbonated soft drink formulated with prebiotic fiber instead of — or in addition to — traditional sweeteners. It is marketed as a gut-friendly alternative to conventional sodas, combining low sugar content with ingredients designed to support digestive health.
Prebiotics are non-digestible fibers that feed beneficial bacteria in the gut. Unlike probiotics (which are live bacteria), prebiotics act as nourishment for the good microbes already living in the digestive system.
Common prebiotic ingredients used in soda include:
-Inulin (often derived from chicory root)
-Agave inulin
-Jerusalem artichoke fiber
-Soluble corn fiber
These fibers pass through the upper digestive tract intact and are fermented in the colon, where they help promote a balanced gut microbiome.
The rise of prebiotic sodas reflects broader consumer trends toward:
-Functional beverages
-Reduced sugar consumption
-Gut health awareness
-Clean-label products
The category has gained traction in the United States and is expanding into international markets as consumers seek healthier soft drink options.