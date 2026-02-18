What is prebiotic soda? Pepsi launches fiber-infused cola across the US

Pepsi has officially rolled out Pepsi Prebiotic Cola in the United States, marking what it calls the next era of cola. The launch follows a sold-out Black Friday online debut last fall.

The move signals the company’s push into the fast-growing functional beverage category, where gut health and lower sugar content are driving consumer demand.

What is Pepsi Prebiotic Cola? Pepsi Prebiotic Cola is a carbonated soft drink formulated with 3 grams of prebiotic fiber per 12-ounce can. It contains:

-30 calories

-5 grams of sugar

-No artificial sweeteners

-Cane sugar and stevia extract for sweetness

The drink is available in two flavors:

-Original Cola

-Cherry Vanilla

It is being sold in single 12 oz. cans and 8-packs at retailers nationwide and online.

Ingredient breakdown: -Pepsi Prebiotic Cola (Original)

Carbonated water

Cane sugar

Soluble corn fiber (prebiotic fiber source)

Caramel color

Phosphoric acid

Natural flavor

Stevia extract

Caffeine

-Cherry Vanilla

Carbonated water

Cane sugar

Soluble corn fiber

Caramel color

Natural flavor

Phosphoric acid

Stevia extract

Caffeine

The key functional ingredient is soluble corn fiber, a type of prebiotic fiber that helps nourish beneficial gut bacteria.

Competitive landscape Pepsi’s launch comes amid growing competition in the functional soda segment. Rival Coca-Cola introduced a prebiotic soda last year under its Simply Pop line. Each fruit-flavored can contains six grams of prebiotic fiber.

Independent brands such as Olipop and Poppi have also helped drive category growth, appealing particularly to younger consumers seeking lower-sugar beverage options.

What is a prebiotic soda? Prebiotic soda is a type of carbonated soft drink formulated with prebiotic fiber instead of — or in addition to — traditional sweeteners. It is marketed as a gut-friendly alternative to conventional sodas, combining low sugar content with ingredients designed to support digestive health.

What are prebiotics? Prebiotics are non-digestible fibers that feed beneficial bacteria in the gut. Unlike probiotics (which are live bacteria), prebiotics act as nourishment for the good microbes already living in the digestive system.

Common prebiotic ingredients used in soda include:

-Inulin (often derived from chicory root)

-Agave inulin

-Jerusalem artichoke fiber

-Soluble corn fiber

These fibers pass through the upper digestive tract intact and are fermented in the colon, where they help promote a balanced gut microbiome.

Market growth The rise of prebiotic sodas reflects broader consumer trends toward:

-Functional beverages

-Reduced sugar consumption

-Gut health awareness

-Clean-label products