What is Social Security Fairness Act? Who voted for and against it, road ahead

The US House of Representatives on November 12 passed the Social Security Fairness Act by an overwhelming bipartisan vote of 327 to 75. The bill seeks to eliminate two long-standing provisions — the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Government Pension Offset (GPO) — that reduce or eliminate Social Security benefits for state and local government employees, including police officers, firefighters, teachers, and other public servants, as well as their spouses, widows, and widowers.

The majority of House Democrats and 136 Republicans supported the repeal of the WEP and GPO, 71 Republicans opposed the legislation.

Key provisions of the Bill The Social Security Fairness Act aims to repeal the WEP and GPO, which have impacted millions of public sector workers who also receive pensions from government jobs.

Specifically: Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP): Reduces Social Security benefits for individuals who also receive pensions from employers that did not withhold Social Security taxes.

Government Pension Offset (GPO): Reduces Social Security benefits for spouses, widows, and widowers who are also entitled to a pension from a state or local government.

These changes will be effective for benefits payable after December 2023, providing much-needed relief to those affected by these provisions.

A decade-long fight for fairness The passage of this bill marks a significant victory for lawmakers like Rep. Garret Graves (R-LA) and Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), who have long advocated for these changes. The two legislators introduced the bill, which has enjoyed broad bipartisan support but faced hurdles in securing a vote.

In a joint statement, Graves and Spanberger said, “For more than 40 years, the Social Security trust funds have been artificially propped up by stolen benefits that millions of Americans paid for and that their families deserve. The time to put an end to this theft is now.”

The bill aims to deliver justice to public servants who have worked in service careers, often enduring financial challenges, only to face reduced Social Security benefits because of the WEP and GPO.

House vote marks progress for retired public servants The bipartisan support in the House was seen as a victory for those who have tirelessly advocated for the elimination of these provisions.

Spanberger and Graves added, “By passing the Social Security Fairness Act, a bipartisan majority of the US House of Representatives showed up for the millions of Americans—police officers, teachers, firefighters, and other local and state public servants—who worked a second job to make ends meet or began a second career to support their families after retiring from public service.”

Supporters of the bill argue that the WEP and GPO provisions have created an injustice by denying retirees their earned benefits. “These tireless advocates have for decades urged their elected representatives to listen to their stories and correct this injustice,” the lawmakers stated.

Next step: The Senate's role While the bill has passed the House, it still faces a key hurdle in the Senate. The Senate version of the bill has already garnered 62 cosponsors, exceeding the majority required for passage. However, it has yet to be scheduled for a vote.

Graves and Spanberger are calling on Senate leadership to capitalize on the momentum and bring the bill to a vote. They stressed the importance of securing retirement security for those who have served their communities and worked hard to support their families.

Senators urged to act on momentum The passage of Social Security Fairness Act in the House was propelled by a discharge petition filed in September by Spanberger and Graves, which forced the bill to the House floor after it gained 218 signatures. This move ensured that the legislation received the attention it deserved, and its passage demonstrated strong bipartisan backing.

In their statement, Graves and Spanberger urged, “We encourage Senate leadership to build upon this clear momentum, bring our bipartisan effort up for a vote, and deliver retirement security to Americans who have earned it.”